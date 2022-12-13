U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,028.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,697.75
    -14.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.60
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.11
    +0.94 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    25.00
    +2.17 (+9.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2268
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6570
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,175.59
    +238.17 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.03
    +6.37 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,958.49
    +116.16 (+0.42%)
     

Hive Box solutions shine at Parcel + Post Expo 2022

·2 min read

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 18th to 20th, Hive Box presents its latest solutions at Parcel + Post Expo in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, the leading global event for parcel delivery, e-commerce logistics and postal industries. Having been recognized as a unicorn in China's terminal logistics industry, Hive Box actively shares its latest technology and industry experience with global corporations.

Hive Box at Parcel + Post Expo 2022
Hive Box at Parcel + Post Expo 2022

Hive Box has a total solution to offer: the latest lean version of Parcel Locker, the neatly designed house locker, as well as a SaaS software system, featuring the overseas market. With operation experience of more than 300,000 parcel machines, the latest lean version of Hive Box parcel locker is a well-tested，stable and highly efficient. The house locker is a good fit for detached houses and small apartment buildings, providing an exclusive parcel collection experience with high attention to user privacy protection and parcel security. Hive Box SaaS is a one-stop service platform for last mile delivery, independently developed by Hive Box based on its strength on IoT, operation experience on parcel lockers locally and internationally. Comprising of Basic Service; Value-added Service; Integration Service with third party platforms, Hive Box SaaS covers the full chain of terminal logistics scenarios from parcel collection, parcel delivery to value-added services like storage and collection.

Since 2017, Hive Box has been exploring to the international market. With proven operational experience of parcel machines, strong R&D capabilities and professional project management, Hive Box has successfully delivered customized smart locker projects in Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. Additionally, Hive Box is actively exploring the Thai market, setting up a Thai branch in 2022 and working with Kerry Logistics to expand to Southeast-Asian market. 300 parcel machines are expected to be launched in Thailand by the end of December to provide more convenient service for Thai customers.

About Hive Box

Hive Box is committed to providing high-quality intelligent hardware and software overall solutions for enterprises and users with terminal dispatch needs, and building a comprehensive cloud sharing self-service intelligent platform for terminal express operations, aiming to solve the problem of the last mile challenges in industries.

Based on cloud computing, Hive Box develops SaaS service system with features of easy-to-use, high efficiency and low cost, including hardware equipment access, software platform, mobile terminal, locker landing and operation guidance integrated services. Customers interested in building a parcel locker network do not need to buy servers or hire in-house R&D staff, instead, they can simply station in the platform to quickly implement a system and pay on demand.

Contact

Hive Box Project Communications
business@hive-box.com

Hive Box Media Communications
fckjscyyb@fcbox.com

Website
https://www.hive-box.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hive-box-solutions-shine-at-parcel--post-expo-2022-301701058.html

SOURCE Hive Box

Recommended Stories

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Sonic Healthcare Limited ( ASX:SHL ) by taking the...

  • Musk's Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council that advised platform’s content

    Twitter has dissolved the Trust and Safety Council, an outside council comprising nearly 100 independent civil, human rights, and other organizations that addressed harmful material.

  • Some Investors May Be Worried About Berentzen-Gruppe's (ETR:BEZ) Returns On Capital

    What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend...

  • FRIWO (ETR:CEA) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to...

  • Japan eyes $11.6 billion in construction bonds for military facilities -Kyodo

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government, which has publicly said it does not want to issue new debt, wants to use construction bonds for developing Self-Defense Force facilities as part of efforts to boost defence spending, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. The government will earmark about 1.6 trillion yen ($11.61 billion) for construction spending by the fiscal year that ends in March 2028, Kyodo said, citing an unnamed person involved with the process. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had said as recently as Saturday that issuing debt to pay for military spending was "impossible as a responsible option for the future".

  • If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Bell Equipment (JSE:BEL) Presents An Opportunity

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • China's Path to Reopening Will Be Bumpy: UBS's Hu

    Yifan Hu, regional chief investment officer and head of APAC macroeconomics at UBS Global Wealth Management, discusses China's reopening from the Covid-19 pandemic, investor sentiment and her outlook for the credit market. She speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Australian Beef Production to Climb After Rains Soak Pasture

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian beef output is poised to ramp up in the first half of next year as the herd continues to rebuild, increasing supply for markets in the US, Japan and South Korea, according to a major agribusiness lender.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesKeystone Has Lea

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • How ZoomInfo crafted its 2023 return to office plan

    ZoomInfo has more than 3,000 global employees. For its U.S. and U.K.-based workers it has a new plan for returning to the office.

  • Coinbase Says Law Enforcement Requests Rose 66% From Year Ago

    The number of requests from the U.S., which accounted for about 43% of the total, increased by 6%.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Adoption of DeFi, ZK Tech, NFTs and More Will Continue to Increase in 2023

    The crises of the past year obscured genuine growth in promising crypto industries, writes Pantera Capital General Partner Paul Veradittakit. Expanding on these themes will drive growth in the coming year.

  • Tokyo’s Broken Bond Market Needs More Than BOJ Tweaks to Heal

    (Bloomberg) -- A dialing back of massive Bank of Japan bond purchases and even a tweak to yield-curve control would fail to solve the liquidity drought in the country’s debt market next year, according to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safe

  • Here's Where Morgan Stanley Bets The Housing Market Goes In 2023

    Researchers at Morgan Stanley expect the housing market to take a dive in 2023, blowing cold air on those who purchased a home in 2022. What Happened: Morgan Stanley anticipates a 4% year-over-year gain in U.S. home prices by the end of 2022 as determined by the Case-Shiller Index. However, given that the Case-Shiller Index rose 8.9% in the first half of 2022, Morgan Stanley anticipates a 5% decline in U.S. home values in the second half of the year. The decline in housing prices won't end there

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Inflation Data, Fed Meeting; Amgen To Acquire Horizon Therapeutics

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Monday morning, as investors prepared for more inflation data and the Fed meeting this week.

  • Don’t forget your required minimum distribution this holiday season

    The end of the year is a busy time, but among the long list of things to do should be taking a required minimum distribution – for those who haven’t already done so, are at least 72 years old and have a retirement account. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you haven’t yet taken your required minimum distribution, now is the time to get that sorted to avoid a heavy penalty and a headache.

  • Why Indonesia’s Financial Revamp Has Market on Edge: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is set to enact sweeping changes to its financial sector regulation as soon as this week, after two years of thwarted attempts and market pushback. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluRussia Is Feeling the Pain of Europe

  • The Block CEO resigns after reports of undisclosed loans from Alameda Research

    Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto news outlet The Block, resigned after reports revealed that he received undisclosed multi-million dollar loans from Alameda Research.

  • "Grossly inexperienced" leaders led to FTX collapse, new CEO says

    New crypto exchange chief points to massive failures under Sam Bankman-Fried ahead of House committee hearing.