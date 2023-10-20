HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) closed the latest trading day at $2.97, indicating a +1.02% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.54%.

Shares of the crypto currency mining company have depreciated by 2.33% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 5.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of HIVE Digital Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.13, indicating a 7.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $25.45 million, showing a 14.02% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.43 per share and a revenue of $118.75 million, indicating changes of +72.26% and +11.69%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. HIVE Digital Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

