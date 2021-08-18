U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.25
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,184.00
    -75.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,008.50
    +11.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,173.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.44
    +0.85 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.93
    +1.81 (+11.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8010
    +0.2260 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,810.00
    -2,233.98 (-4.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.52
    -61.83 (-5.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    -22.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Hivebrite Expands Partnership with the Council for Advancement and Support of Education to Better Serve Alumni Advancement Professionals

·2 min read

NEW YORK and PARIS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivebrite broadens partnership with the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) to better understand alumni advancement professionals' challenges and further innovate its alumni engagement platform.

Hivebrite (PRNewsfoto/Hivebrite)
Hivebrite (PRNewsfoto/Hivebrite)

Hivebrite deepens its understanding of the challenges and needs of advancement professionals worldwide.

Empowering advancement professionals to meaningfully engage their education alumni networks has been a significant focus of Hivebrite since its creation.

The company continues to increase its presence in the higher education market while strengthening its alumni engagement platform with cutting-edge features. Earlier this year, it further enhanced its Event module to tackle webinar fatigue and better support virtual and hybrid event strategies for reunions, donor stewardship, and more.

Powering Alumni Communities Worldwide
Hivebrite's alumni engagement platform helps clients such as Stanford University, Princeton University Advancement, Columbia Business School, Harvard Business School, Imperial College London, University of Zurich, University of Amsterdam, John Hopkins University, Henley Business School, and Fulbright Global to optimize volunteer management, event planning, mentoring programs, and more.

In 2020, the University of Notre Dame used the Hivebrite platform to raise an impressive $8.7M for Its Student Relief Fund.

In the same year, Cornell Hotel Society organized 77 alumni events and reduced time spent on administrative tasks by 60% with the Hivebrite platform.

Insights to Drive Innovation
CASE is a nonprofit association of educational institutions. It serves professionals in the field of educational advancement. Hivebrite initially partnered with CASE at a regional level. To support its international expansion within the higher education market, Hivebrite expanded its membership to a global level.

The new partnership helps Hivebrite deepen its understanding of the challenges and needs of advancement professionals worldwide. Armed with this knowledge, it can make more informed decisions regarding the development of its alumni engagement platform to ensure that it continues to provide value to advancement professionals.

Hivebrite now engages with global higher education thought leaders from the CASE network and has access to resources to build and share professional know-how. The partnership helps drive inspiration and insights for Hivebrite's content, including its podcast, Brite Ideas, a series for advancement professionals wanting to make and demonstrate a more significant impact.

"Staying on top of industry news and trends is essential for building credibility, identifying growth opportunities, and retaining a competitive edge. Our expanded partnership with CASE enables us to enrich our knowledge of the challenges and needs of advancement professionals, which we use to drive our product roadmap."

Usha Iyer, President, North America and Chief Product Officer, Hivebrite

"CASE is thrilled that Hivebrite has become a CASE Global Educational Partner, enabling us to work together strategically to support the work of advancement professionals around the world.

By being a CASE Global Educational Partner, Hivebrite has access to CASE's wide network, and CASE has a thought partner in our global work. We greatly look forward to continuing our relationship through this wider perspective to advance education and transform lives and society."

Sue Cunningham, President and CEO, CASE

ABOUT HIVEBRITE
Hivebrite is an all-in-one community management and engagement platform. It empowers organizations to launch, manage, and grow fully branded private communities.

Over 500 customers worldwide, including the American Heart Association, JA Worldwide, Earthwatch, the University of Notre Dame, and Princeton University Advancement, use Hivebrite to create and engage vibrant communities.

Press contact
Kathryn Bird
kathryn@hivebrite.com
hivebrite.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hivebrite-expands-partnership-with-the-council-for-advancement-and-support-of-education-to-better-serve-alumni-advancement-professionals-301357150.html

SOURCE Hivebrite

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Oil Climbs After Four-Day Slump With U.S. Stockpiles in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil snapped a run of declines as a U.S. industry report pointed to a drop in domestic crude stockpiles.West Texas Intermediate rose 0.5% after a four-day losing run that was the longest since March. The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude inventories fell 1.16 million barrels last week, including a draw at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, according to people familiar with the data. The dollar also weakened, making commodities priced in the currency more attra

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Tencent beats estimates with gaming and advertising uplift

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings beat forecasts with a 29% jump in second-quarter profit, helped by an increase in revenue from popular games and growth in online advertising sales. Robust demand for games such as "Honor of Kings" and "PUBG mobile" offset a decrease in revenues from its battle royale title "Peacekeeper Elite". Profit was also boosted by an increase in the fair value assessment of some of the companies Tencent has invested in.

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • First Solar Starts Building Third Ohio Facility, Expects To Create 1,200 Jobs

    First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has began constructing its third manufacturing facility in Ohio worth $680 million as planned. The new 3.3-gigawatt facility will likely commence operations in the first half of 2023. The facility will scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW, becoming the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China. It has the potential to create over 700 permanent jobs and 500 construction jobs. According to

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • Analyst Report: CVS Health Corp

    CVS Health Corp. operated 9,900 retail drugstores at the end of 2020, including over 1,700 locations in Target stores. The total number of locations exceeds 10,000 when we include a leading specialty pharmacy, Long Term Care pharmacies, Infusion Centers where cancer medicines, for example, are delivered through a needle. The combined company posted 2020 revenue of $269 billion, with about half in the PBM business, 30% in Retail/Long Term Care, and 20% in Health Care Benefits. Approximately 77% of the $91 billion in Retail and long-term care revenue came from prescriptions; 23% from over-the-counter medicines, Beauty and General Merchandise. The 2019 and 2020 results include Aetna, which was acquired at the end of 2018.