U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,223.98
    +50.87 (+1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,252.71
    +307.47 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,803.37
    +222.14 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.67
    +20.95 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.53
    -7.48 (-7.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.20
    -44.60 (-2.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.31 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1120
    -0.0280 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3068
    +0.0065 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1240
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,049.19
    -26.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.89
    +5.63 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.21
    -40.26 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

HIVERY Named to the 2022 CB Insights Retail Tech 100 -- List of Most Innovative Retail Startups

·4 min read

HIVERY recognized for achievements in Merchandise Planning & Inventory Management

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named HIVERY to its Retail Tech 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.

CB Insights&#39; annual ranking of the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.
CB Insights' annual ranking of the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.
Market map - CB Insights&#39; annual ranking of the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.
Market map - CB Insights' annual ranking of the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.

The 2022 Retail Tech 100 cohort highlights startups reimagining the retail experience across 13 categories. This year's winning companies are working on hyper-personalized shopping, blockchain-powered commerce, autonomous delivery, virtual shopping, and more. 19 countries are represented this year, including India, China, Mexico, Singapore, and the Netherlands, among others.

"By almost any measure, this has been a breakout year for retail tech. We've seen skyrocketing funding across the industry, powering companies involved in every aspect of retail from instant grocery delivery to supply chain technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "In 2021 alone, these 100 companies raised $13.1B in funding, an incredibly impressive feat. As the retail landscape evolves, we're excited to see how the companies on the Retail Tech 100 continue to revolutionize how consumers shop."

"At HIVERY, our philosophy has always been that 'Data has a better idea™'. Being named one of the world's top 100 Retail Tech just validates that what we are doing with data is truly unique. We are solving something that was once believed humanly unsolvable. Whenever CPG brands and retailers talk about assortment and space, we are in the middle. We work with 20 of the top 25 CPG manufacturers in the world and have delivered over $2B in incremental revenue for our clients" - Jason Hosking CEO, HIVERY.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Retail Tech 100 from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. The selection was based on factors including patent activity, business relations, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic Scores, market potential, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum. To find out more about the selection process and this year's winners, join the CB Insights team for a webinar today at 2 p.m. ET.

HIVERY is fundamentally changing the way consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and retailers collaborate with regard to merchandise and space decisions. HIVERY Curate leverages proprietary machine learning and applied mathematics algorithms that have been developed and acquired from Australia's national science agency - CSIRO's Data61. This allows customers to make rapid assortment strategy simulations around SKU rationalization, SKU introduction, and space allocation while considering category goals, merchandising rules, and demand transference - a process that takes months is reduced to minutes. See how it works here

Quick facts on the 2022 Retail Tech 100:

  • Funding trends: In 2021, these 100 private companies raised $13.1B in equity funding across 109 deals, triple the amount they raised in 2020. So far in 2022, they have raised $2.3B across 15 deals (as of 3/8/22).

  • Future market leaders: Nearly two-thirds of the companies on the list are early- or mid-stage companies. There are 20 early-stage companies (seed/angel and Series A) and 43 mid-stage firms (Series B or Series C) in this year's cohort.

  • Unicorns: 36 of the 100 companies (36%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

  • Top investors: Salesforce Ventures is the most active investor in this year's Retail Tech 100 companies, with investments in 10 companies across 19 deals since 2017. Tiger Global Management and Insight Partners, which have both invested in 9 companies on the list, are tied for second.

  • Global reach: 40% of the 2022 Retail Tech 100 is based outside the US. After the US, the UK and India follow with 6 companies each. Overall, this year's winners span 19 countries, including Singapore, Australia, China, and the Netherlands.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes, and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

Contact:
Media@cbinsights.com

About HIVERY

HIVERY is a pioneer of next-generation assortment strategy simulation & optimization technologies to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and retailers globally. These proprietary machine learning and applied mathematics algorithms were co-developed and acquired from Australia's national science agency - CSIRO's Data61. HIVERY was founded on the vision that Data Has A Better IdeaTM - and we're working together with our clients to uncover its full potential.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hivery-named-to-the-2022-cb-insights-retail-tech-100----list-of-most-innovative-retail-startups-301500730.html

SOURCE HIVERY; Mediacbinsights.com

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • Intel Plans $19 Billion German Mega Factory in European Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. pledged to invest 17 billion euros ($18.7 billion) to build a cutting-edge semiconductor production site in Germany, marking the beginning of Europe’s ambitious attempt to lure global chipmakers back to the region. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Luxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leav

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • Wheat Rises as Buyers Look to Fill Supply Gap, Drought Hits U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat edged higher on signs of fresh crop demand and as dryness grips key growing areas in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Luxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullMajor importer Turkey is seeking wheat for later

  • Raytheon's CEO pay rose 11% last year to $23.3M

    In the first full year since completing the merger with United Technologies, total compensation for Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s chief executive rose 11% to $23.3 million. The company's top financial executive also saw his pay grow to $5.1 million, representing a 71% increase over the previous year. CEO Gregory Hayes was paid $23.3 million in total compensation in 2021, according to Raytheon's (NYSE: RTX) proxy statement, filed Monday.

  • EU approves new round of Russia sanctions targeting energy, steel, defence sectors

    The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia. The sanctions, which come into effect after publication in the EU official journal later on Tuesday, also freeze the assets of more business leaders who support the Russian state, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich. The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that the sanctions included "a far-reaching ban on new investment across the Russian energy sector".

  • Oil prices tumble below $100 on Ukraine hopes, China lockdowns

    Oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, dropping to levels not seen since the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Wendy's Has a Big Plan for 2022 (You Won't Like It)

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Gas prices are probably still headed much higher

    The pullback in gas prices may only be temporary.

  • Argentina halts export registration for soy oil, meal

    Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The decision by Argentina, the top global exporter of both soybean meal and oil, will likely roil the world soy market, which has seen prices spike on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Peabody Energy Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.

  • Wells Fargo economist, ag consultant say rising food costs have only just begun

    A Wells Fargo economist and agriculture consultant say more global competition for U.S.-grown wheat and reliance on fertilizers from Russia are already showing up on grocery store shelves even before the coming planting season

  • FedEx eyes Wilson for 200-job distribution facility

    One of the largest logistics companies in the world is putting a new facility in Wilson. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) will open a 259,000-square-foot distribution facility in Wilson this fall, said a company spokesperson. "The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees," said the FedEx spokesperson.

  • Markets: ‘Seeing fear and risk-off at a maximum at this point,’ analyst says

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks facing supply chain pressures following China's COVID lockdown, semiconductors, commodity pricing in gas prices and energy markets, ESG investing during Russia-Ukraine, and inflation expected in the upcoming travel season.

  • Oil Hedges Go Out of Style as FOMO Grips Drillers Amid $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the oil market, U.S. shale producers—financially fit again and egged on by investors looking for more commodity exposure—had been exiting their price hedges for months.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks i