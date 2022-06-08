U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,114.59
    -46.09 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,886.07
    -294.07 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,079.17
    -96.07 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.68
    -31.88 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.07
    +2.66 (+2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.80
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2539
    -0.0053 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1380
    +1.5220 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,188.11
    -0.34 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.18
    +2.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

HJ Sims Closes $25.515 Million Series 2022 Bonds for Texas Public Charter School

·3 min read

FAIRFIELD, Conn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HJ Sims (Sims), a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm founded in 1935, is pleased to announce the May 2022 closing of $25.515 million Series 2022 Bonds for San Antonio, TX public charter school, The Gathering Place. As a result of the financing, The Gathering Place now owns its permanent facility, providing educational space for more than 800 students a year.

HJ Sims Closes $25.515 Million Series 2022 Bonds for Texas Charter School, The Gathering Place
HJ Sims Closes $25.515 Million Series 2022 Bonds for Texas Charter School, The Gathering Place

"This was The Gathering Place's first experience going to the bond market, and we couldn't have imagined a better partner to help us through the process..."

With the belief that physical settings are integral to its learning program, The Gathering Place sought financing to allow the purchase of their current leased facility and construction of a playground. The school's charter was granted in 2019, and is effective for school year 2020-21 through 2024-25. Currently educating 501 students in the "Near Northwest" neighborhood of San Antonio, the school was founded to provide students in historically underserved communities a high-quality education that fosters academic performance, creativity, and healthy social and emotional development. The school projects to grow to 832 students in K-5 by 2023-24, the school also plans to open a middle school facility in 2024-25. Eventually, the school aims to serve 1,404 students in K-8 by 2026-27.

The Series 2022A tax-exempt and Series 2022B taxable Education Revenue Bonds enabled The Gathering Place to purchase the land and buildings, provided funds to build a playground, as well as funded a debt service reserve fund and covered costs of issuance. The bonds were structured with a 40-year amortization, allowing for the lowest annual debt service, and with a 5-year call option at par it is intended to sync up with both the future purchase of a middle school facility and the potential for lower cost financing if the school qualifies at such time for the 'AAA'-rated Texas Permanent School Fund bond guarantee program.

"We are privileged to help The Gathering Place achieve this milestone goal, and the impact it will have on expanding and improving the quality of education for the children of San Antonio and their community," said Rob Nickell, Executive Vice President at Sims.

"This was The Gathering Place's first experience going to the bond market, and we couldn't have imagined a better partner to help us through the process. Sims provided steady and reliable support through every step of the process. We're a young organization going to the market during turbulent times and still walked away with a great deal," said Asia Klekowicz and Ryan York, Co-CEOs, The Gathering Place.

Financed Right® Solutions—Rob Nickell: rnickell@hjsims.com or 214.681.0952

ABOUT HJ SIMS: Founded in 1935, HJ Sims is a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm. Headquartered in Fairfield, CT, Sims has nationwide investment banking, private wealth management and trading locations. Member FINRA, SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of another client's experience. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.  Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram.

CONTACT: Rebecca Brady, Director of Marketing & Brand | 203-418-9077 | rbrady@hjsims.com 

(PRNewsfoto/HJ Sims)
(PRNewsfoto/HJ Sims)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hj-sims-closes-25-515-million-series-2022-bonds-for-texas-public-charter-school-301564288.html

SOURCE HJ Sims

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we look at the 11 best EV stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis on the EV industry, its history, current status, and future outlook, please go directly to the 5 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now. The EV industry has seen an exponential growth over past couple years off […]

  • What Is Going Wrong With Carnival Stock?

    With its shares down 33% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) isn't enjoying the post-COVID-19 bull run you might have expected. While the return of cruising has led to a boom in sales, it will take years for the company to shed its mountain of debt. Rising interest rates and a possible recession could make the situation significantly worse.

  • Amazon Stock Split Is Complete. Time to Buy the Stock

    It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just executed its first stock split since 1999. After years of the stock trading in the $1,000 range, it looks odd to see Amazon shares going for just around $120. Amazon stock isn't cheap because of the stock split.

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    What follows are three promising stocks selected by a team of Fool.com contributors that could deliver similar returns on the other side of the market madness. John Ballard (Alibaba): The leading e-commerce platform in China has been through the gauntlet over the last 12 months. Over the last year, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) are down 53% following the Chinese government's recent scrutiny over large internet platforms.

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has outperformed the broader market handsomely over the past three years, even though shares of the memory specialist have faced bouts of volatility thanks to changing memory market dynamics that have affected its revenue and earnings growth from time to time. As it turns out, analysts are expecting the chipmaker to face tough times ahead on account of potential weakness in memory demand that could lead to a drop in prices and derail the company's terrific growth. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar recently downgraded Micron stock to underweight (or sell) from neutral (or hold).

  • Why Netflix buying Roku doesn't make sense

    Sure, Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood once ran internet TV for Netflix as he proudly lists on his LinkedIn profile. And yes, you can use a $25 Roku stick to access your Netflix account.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Jumped to Its Highest Level in Months. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • What stocks should I buy now if we're nearing a market bottom? Evercore likes these 3 hyper-growth tech plays to provide an 'additional boost' in a comeback rally

    Want to bet on a bounce? Consider these three stocks first.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    Clean energy is a growing business, but don't count carbon fuels out yet. Here are three old names you'll want to get to know today.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • If Netflix Acquired Roku, It Could Be a Match Made in Heaven

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock surged Wednesday on employee rumors of a potential acquisition by Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The reports seemed to gain steam when "Roku abruptly closed the trading window for all employees, prohibiting them from selling any of their vested stock at a time when they should normally be able to do so," according to a report by Business Insider, citing "people familiar with the matter." Netflix and Roku declined to comment on the rumors and there could be other reasons to restrict trading, but it raises the intriguing possibility that Roku's digital advertising prowess could be just the thing that Netflix needs to reignite its waning subscriber growth.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Help Pay for My Son's College

    My son is almost 2, and my wife and I are already all-in on saving for college. So far, we've put most of his college fund into shares of growth companies that he interacts with: toy companies, streaming media companies, and stores that he likes to ride around the cart in.

  • Shipping Stocks Dive As Stagflation Fears Hit Market; Zim Triggers This Sell Rule

    Shipping stocks dived Wednesday amid rising stagflation worries. Zim Integrated Shipping plunged more than 12% in heavy turnover.

  • Should You Investigate Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) At US$15.69?

    Golden Ocean Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GOGL ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with...

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.