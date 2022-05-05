HJHRE Announces HJH Investments’ 1Q22 Financial Results

HJH REAL Token (HJHRE), a tracking token designed to monitor and derive its value from the profitability of HJH Investments' real estate portfolio, announced its Q1 2022 financial results today. Subsequently, it hosted a mining event of 3,347,501.42 tokens at the market price of $0.8663178

1Q22 Results

As of April 1, 2022, the Forecasted Net Operating Income for all of HJH Investments' real estate assets totaled $25,310,452.80, as calculated for the 12 months between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

In the first quarter of 2022, HJH Investments conducted $2,900,000.00 in acquisition activity.

First-quarter 2022 disposition activity occurred for $4,650,000.00.

Using the market price on 3/31/2022 of $0.8663178, HJH Investments mined a total of 3,347,501.42 tokens.

Detailed quarterly reports are available at hjhrealtoken.com.

About HJH REAL Token

HJH Real launched on SushiSwap and Uniswap on March 31, 2022. Around 400 million coins are currently in circulation out of a maximum token supply of 1.2 billion units. As a tracking token for HJH Investments’ real estate holdings, HJHRE aims to integrate characteristics of the stock market, real estate, and ETFs using cryptocurrency.

The project utilizes a dual-pricing system to employ a robust tracking mechanism. It involves the Real Estate Asset and Income (REAI), which is a Price-to-Earnings logic applied to the real estate industry. The second formula is a Proof-of-Volume (POV) calculation that divides a well-researched statistical coefficient (i.e., 5,764,801) by the total HJRE exchanged or gifted on the market. Buyers should know that buying HJHRE is not an investment in HJH Investments' real estate assets.

About HJH Investments

HJH Investments is a Kansas-based commercial real estate syndication firm with a real estate portfolio of over $425 Million. To date, HJH has acquired 72 properties. The company primarily procures properties in the Midwestern and Southeastern markets of the United States. Visit hjhinvestments.com for more information.

