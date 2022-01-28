U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,347.00
    +29.25 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,226.00
    +183.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,148.50
    +161.75 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,936.70
    +8.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.95
    +0.34 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1156
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    30.49
    -1.47 (-4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3400
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3600
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,337.98
    +1,413.59 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.93
    +26.43 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,720.06
    +549.76 (+2.10%)
     

HKATG May See Threefold Growth in Revenue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 1725.HK

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group, Ltd. (1725) (HKATG) has purchased the entire set of integrated supporting ground facilities and related services from CGWI last October, the Group is equipped with the capability of manufacturing a satellite from scratch.

The Group announced on 24 January 2022 that SZ Gang Hang Ke entered into the second Confirmation with CGWIC to set out the specific terms for the launch of the two satellites named ''Golden Bauhinia Satellite No. 3'' and ''Golden Bauhinia Satellite No. 4''. The two satellites are scheduled to be launched in Q3 2022, with the target launch time tentatively being scheduled in July 2022, and will continue to form and constitute part of the "Golden Bauhinia Constellation".

Plans to launch 25 satellites in 2022

According to the Board of HKATG, in order to further announce that for the formation of the ''Golden Bauhinia Constellation'', the Group has planned to launch 25 satellites, including the two satellites named ''Golden Bauhinia Satellite No. 3'' and ''Golden Bauhinia Satellite No. 4'' in 2022. The further launch of satellites this year will provide more and will boost the speed of receiving aerospace data. This will enhance the Group's quantity and quality for satellite data reception and application services for the ''Golden Bauhinia Constellation'' project, which will facilitate the development of various industrial and commercial activities related to remote sensing data processing, software development, and other professional value-added services in Hong Kong and promoting the development of the aerospace industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. With the one-stop service capability and the increasing number of service contracts, HKATG is expected to see twofold or even threefold growth in revenue in the short run, which is a positive catalyst for its stock price.

50-day moving average Offers Strong Support

Despite stock markets across the world have plunged into the red in recent days, according to the transaction record data from 24 to 27 January (after the announcement of the second Confirmation was made), an average of 70% of transactions of HKATG were Active Buy, and its current price provides a good opportunity of "Buy the Dip".

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hkatg-may-see-threefold-growth-in-revenue-301470376.html

SOURCE Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Thursday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) initially climbed higher on Thursday, adding as much as 2.6%. The catalyst that initially sent shares higher were reports that Apple plans to turn its iPhones into payment terminals, thereby challenging Block's Square. Rumors emerged late Wednesday that Apple has plans to introduce a new service that will allow small businesses to process payments on their iPhones without requiring additional hardware, according to a story that first appeared in Bloomberg.

  • Apple teases metaverse AR plans, stock jumps

    Apple Inc teased its metaverse ambitions on Thursday as CEO Tim Cook talked expansion of the company's augmented reality apps, prompting strong investor response. The company has 14,000 AR apps on its App Store, and Cook suggested this number will rise with further investment. "We see a lot of potential in this space and are investing accordingly," said Cook, in response to a question about its plans for the metaverse, a broad term that generally refers to shared virtual world environments that people can access via the internet.

  • Apple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning a new service that will let small businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The company has been working on the new feature since around 2020, when it paid about $100 million for a Canadian startup called Mobeewave that developed technology for smartphones to accept payments with the tap of a credit card. The system will likely use the iPhone’s near field communications,

  • Apple Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Earnings in Sign It Tamed Supply Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. rallied in late trading after quarterly revenue sailed past Wall Street estimates, marking a victory against a supply-chain crunch fueled by the pandemic and chip shortages.Sales climbed 11% to a record $123.9 billion in the fiscal first quarter, the company said Thursday. Analysts had predicted $119.1 billion on average. Profit also beat projections, and the company predicted that sales would grow by a double-digit percentage in the March quarter. The surprisingly stro

  • Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

    There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown. While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.

  • Apple to turn iPhones into payment terminals, rival Square - Bloomberg

    The new feature turns the iPhone itself into a payment terminal and will let merchants accept fees with the tap of a credit card or another iPhone onto the back of their device, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Shares of Block fell 3.6% to $106.98 in early trading on Thursday.

  • Chinese Big Tech firms led by Tencent, Baidu among world's top-ranked filers of VR, AR patent applications as metaverse interest surges

    Chinese Big Tech companies, led by internet giants Tencent Holdings and Baidu, comprised more than half of the world's top 10 filers of patent applications for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies over the past two years, showing a strong effort to establish a foothold in the emerging metaverse market. Tencent, which runs the world's biggest video gaming business by revenue and China's largest social media platform, filed a total of 4,085 VR and AR patent applications in

  • Apple avoids global microchip crunch with $124bn record sales

    Apple has shrugged off a global chip shortage to post record sales and profits as demand for its iPhones hit new highs.

  • Looking to shake up the cloud market, Google is offering startups 1 year of free access to Google Cloud

    Long the No. 3 cloud computing player behind Amazon and Microsoft, the Internet giant is launching a new offer to try to attract startups Google Cloud.

  • A Step-by-Step Guide to Going Private

    From using bitcoin and monero to updating your computer's operating system, Seth for Privacy presents 10 security tips for CoinDesk's "Privacy Week."

  • Need some KN95s? These top-rated masks are on sale for just over $1 each at Amazon

    Your much-cooler wear-with-anything mask pack has arrived.

  • Apple Tops China for First Time in Six Years After Huawei Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was China’s top-selling smartphone brand in 2021’s final quarter, industry research showed, taking top spot in the world’s largest mobile market for the first time since 2015.The newly released iPhone 13 helped Apple out-sell Chinese rivals Vivo and Oppo after Huawei Technologies Co. plummeted down the rankings, Counterpoint Research said in a report Wednesday. Apple’s sales in the country surged 32% even while the overall domestic market shrank 9%, hurt by chip shortag

  • Apple sales and profit top estimates as hit from chip shortages eases

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc is overcoming the costly global shortage in computer chips, posting record sales over the holiday quarter, beating profit estimates and forecasting that its shortfall is narrowing. Apple shares rose about 5% in after-hours trading, erasing half their losses on the year. More people wanted iPhones, iPads and other gadgets over the holiday quarter than Apple had to sell, costing the company over $6 billion in sales, or in line with what it feared.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Samsung reports robust profit based on chip strength

    Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its operating profit for the last quarter rose by more than 53% from the same period last year as it continued to thrive during the pandemic while relying on its dual strength in parts and finished products.

  • The Morning After: NVIDIA’s RTX 3050 GPU has landed

    Today’s tech headlines: You can shut up Google Assistant by saying ‘stop’ Android apps come to Windows 11 in 'preview' next month Amazon's 'pay-to-quit' program won't cover most US workers this year

  • Fake Grimacecoin Jumps 285,000% After McDonald’s’ Tesla Joke

    Opportunistic actors made quick money creating a token named after a burger-loving purple tastebud.

  • Is Palantir the AWS of Data Analytics?

    Palantir is borrowing a page from Amazon's blueprint as it looks to penetrate the private sector.

  • Super Bowl Roku deals are here and prices start at $24

    Amazon had so many Roku deals available for Black Friday 2021, we almost lost count of them. Now, amazingly, some of the hottest sales are back ahead of the Super Bowl! Practically every popular Roku model is on sale right now. Incredibly, prices start at just $24 for the wildly popular Roku Express HD. Before … The post Super Bowl Roku deals are here and prices start at $24 appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple will reportedly allow iPhones to accept contactless payments

    According to Bloomberg, Apple could start rolling out the feature through a software update in the next few months, perhaps with the final version of iOS 15.4 that's coming out this spring. Apple has reportedly been working on the service since 2020, when it purchased a Canadian startup called Mobeewave known for developing a technology that turns a phone into a payment portal. Mobeewave's technology only needs an app and the phone's NFC to work, unlike services like Square that require the use of an external hardware.