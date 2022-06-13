HKBN Appoints William Ho as CEO - Enterprise Solutions

HONG KONG, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Group ("HKBN" or "The Group") is proud to announce the appointment of William Ho as CEO – Enterprise Solutions, starting today. William will lead HKBN's enterprise services arm, expand and leverage their system integration capabilities, and further consolidate and develop the blue ocean business growth strategy across Hong Kong and mainland China.

With nearly 30 years of professional experience in the ICT industry, William brings many holistic dimensions having been a customer-side user and a service provider, covering network technology, Internet, cloud, big data, e-commerce, and more. He is amongst the few senior executives with a broad range of experiences in technology R&D, sales and marketing, and business development. He also has an extensive background in technology having managed companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 businesses, with deep experience in local, mainland China and international markets.

HKBN Co-Owners, Executive Vice-chairman William Yeung and Group CEO NiQ said, "William Ho is putting his skin-in-the-game by investing an amount equivalent to ~2 year's salary into our Co-Ownership scheme. With William leading HKBN Enterprise Solutions, our goal is to bring digital solutions that go beyond connectivity services to our 110K corporate customers, fortifying our customer relationship, driving efficiency and business impact in Hong Kong and across mainland China, especially the Greater Bay Area. We welcome William to our Elite Sports Team."

HKBN Co-Owner-to-be, William Ho said, "Talents are our key to success. In a dynamic evolving business landscape, HKBN's Talent-Obsession culture uniquely empowers our Talents to embrace changes and do everything to help our enterprise customers to foster their digital transformation and gain their competitive edge rather than merely save money. I am thrilled to have my skin-in-the-game as a Co-Owner and to achieve our goals together with our Elite Sports Team."

Prior to joining HKBN, William held senior executive positions at local and international companies, including Juniper Networks, Cohesity, ARRIS, Cisco, Hong Kong Jockey Club, and others.

Click here – video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNbcujF7VMQ and biography: https://bit.ly/3Hee6bd to know more about William.

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, mobile services, roaming solutions, Transformation as a Service (TaaS), e-shopping, stationery and supplies and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers around 2.5 million residential homes and around 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2016, with AA ratings for the past two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Group, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

