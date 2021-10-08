U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.50
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,721.00
    +83.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,916.00
    +34.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.80
    +5.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.38
    +1.08 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -1.46 (-6.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8200
    +0.2040 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,887.96
    -1,249.66 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,306.36
    -11.40 (-0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,275.52
    +597.31 (+2.16%)
     

HKBN is the Exclusive Broadband Service Provider for Disney+ in Hong Kong

·4 min read

Extensive broadband and mobile services bundled with Disney+ to launch on 16 November

  • New customers and existing subscribers of HKBN's home broadband and mobile service plans can enjoy Disney+ super-deals

  • Subscribers of designated plans will have access to endless entertainment from Disney+, including movies and shows from iconic brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") announced today that it will be the exclusive broadband service provider for Disney+ in Hong Kong, bringing its rich and exciting array of global and regional branded entertainment content to the screens of 7.5 million Hongkongers. Starting 16 November, both HKBN's broadband and mobile service subscribers can enjoy Disney+.

Elinor Shiu, HKBN Co-Owner and CEO &#x002013; Residential Solutions (left), and Kerwin Lo, General Manager of Taiwan and Hong Kong, The Walt Disney Company, reveal the collaboration between the two companies in bringing unparalleled entertainment choices to HKBN&#x002019;s residential customers.
HKBN Logo (PRNewsfoto/HKBN Ltd.)
With HKBN's reliable high-speed network and extensive city-wide coverage, in addition to a full range of mobile services, subscribers of its all-new Disney+ plans or broadband/ mobile bundled plans can enjoy access to the highly anticipated streaming service on mobile devices, desktop and TV, at home and on the go. The Disney+ mobile service bundles will be available in both 4G and 5G options, bringing maximum value, performance and flexibility. The very attractive Disney+ offerings will be available starting 16 November 2021. To get a special early bird offer, please visit HKBN website [http://www.hkbn.net/disneyplus/en] now!

Elinor Shiu, Co-Owner and CEO – Residential Solutions of HKBN said, "As a company committed to delivering more value and choice to our customers, our collaboration with Disney+ brings to our million-strong customer base the very best in global entertainment and high-speed content delivery. Our customers can enjoy best-in-class content and streaming experiences via our high-speed and reliable broadband and mobile services. Consumers can also enjoy great savings with the convenience of having multiple telecom and entertainment services under a single bill."

"We're delighted to work with HKBN on the launch of Disney+ in Hong Kong, to bring some of the world's best stories told by the world's most talented creators to fans and consumers," said Kerwin Lo, General Manager of Taiwan and Hong Kong, The Walt Disney Company. "With this collaboration, eligible HKBN customers will have access to exclusive originals, blockbuster films, 'binge-able' series, documentaries, and incredible content from Disney's iconic suite of brands and franchises."

Disney+ offers everyone endless entertainment of film and TV content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star, as well as a growing library of must-see local language and regional content. The streaming service is home to exclusive Disney+ Originals content and specials, including Marvel Studios' WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier; Star Wars series The Mandalorian; Disney and Pixar's Luca, National Geographic's Secrets of the Whales; Frozen spin-off Olaf Presents, and more. Star offers thousands of hours of general entertainment, from favourites to brand-new originals and exclusives.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is part of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets like Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. Through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS, the Group offers comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, mobile services, roaming solutions, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,400 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

SOURCE Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

