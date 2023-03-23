HKBN Launches Shoppy Online Platform for Electronics Products, 6-Day Phenomenal Offers Include HK$2,000 Discount for Designated iPhone 14 Series Models

HONG KONG, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") announced today the launch of its electronics shopping website Shoppy (https://shoppy.hkbn.net?lang=en) featuring the latest selection of technology and lifestyle products, with an aim to become the most powerful electronics products hub in Hong Kong. To celebrate its debut, Shoppy will launch a 6-day campaign starting 27 March 2023 with themed super deals on popular technology and lifestyle products every day, including HK$2,000 discounts for designated iPhones 14 series models*, special prices on TP-Link Wi-Fi 6E routers, Dyson products, and more – bringing customers happy e-shopping experience!

Shoppy = Shop Happy

Shoppy leverages HKBN's strong partnership network, and brings consumers the latest must-have electronics products, from smartphones to smart living, and gaming, audio-visual entertainment to home appliances, as well as food, beverages and lifestyle products. With dedicated product pages for technology brands like Apple and Samsung, customers can easily browse and buy what they need. With a meaning denoting "Shop Happy", Shoppy is the upgraded re-brand of HKBN's Jetso Zone and is open to consumers who seek high quality electronics and lifestyle products.

HKBN Co-Owner & Chief Executive Officer – Residential Solutions Elinor Shiu said, "The launch of Shoppy provides customers electronics products with tremendous value, choices and convenience, as it further complements our Infinite-play strategy, and deepens engagement with the general public. Through HKBN, consumers can easily fulfil all their entertainment and lifestyle needs, like Internet and mobile service, audio-visual entertainment, cybersecurity, electronics, wellness, gourmet and much more – and they can shop online anytime, anywhere, opting to have goods delivered to the home, so as to meet the modern habits for easy and convenient shopping."

Daily Super Deals Kicks Off with HK2,000 Discount on Designated iPhone 14 Series Models*

From 27 March to 1 April 2023, Shoppy will offer six days of themed super deals available for grabs at 12 noon daily! The public can sign up in advance at https://hkbn.net/myhkbn/en now, while existing My HKBN users can log in to Shoppy with their account direct, to get ready to seamlessly grab special offers on Shoppy starting next Monday!



Shoppy Daily Super Deals (27 March to 1 April, 2023)* (All products are authorised goods) Date Discount Must-grab Products Discounted Price Daily Product Theme 27/3 【 Save HK$2,000 】 Designated iPhone 14 Series Models From HK$4,899 (Value from HK$6,899) Apple day 28/3 【Wi-Fi 6E with 60% Off】 TP-Link Archer AXE75 Router HK$599 (Value HK$1,499) Smart living day 29/3 【 Limited crossover items at almost half price 】 ASUS ROG X EVA Limited Edition Gaming Gear Set HK$2,399 (Value HK$4,296) Gaming day 30/3 【37% off】 Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer HD08 Iron/Fuchsia HK$2,299 (Value HK$3,680) Electronics and appliances day 31/3 【First-priority 50% off】 3MTM - Shower Care SF100 Shower Head with Filter (2pcs/pack) HK$368 (Value HK$736) Healthy living day 1/4 【Equivalent to half price】 Hung Fook Tong - Home Made Healthy Herbal Tea or Nourishing Deluxe Drinks E-Voucher

Buy 1 set Get 1 set Free (1 set of 10 pcs) HK$320 (Value HK$640) Eat, drink and be merry day















The Discounted Price of "Must-grab Products" is effective from 12:00 noon of the day to 11:59 am of the next day. Terms and conditions apply.

*Availability of discounted products are limited in quantities and available while stocks last (Designated iPhone 14 series: 20; TP-Link Archer AXE75 router: 10; ASUS ROG X EVA limited edition gaming gear set: 5; and Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer HD08: 50).

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is the residential solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.5 million residential homes and 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

HKBN Logo

