U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.00
    +18.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,318.00
    +60.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,823.50
    +116.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.40
    +10.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.38
    -0.52 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.40
    +29.80 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    +0.27 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.64
    +0.26 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3990
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,600.00
    -599.90 (-2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.50
    -13.44 (-2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.20
    -74.64 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

HKBN Launches Shoppy Online Platform for Electronics Products, 6-Day Phenomenal Offers Include HK$2,000 Discount for Designated iPhone 14 Series Models

PR Newswire
·4 min read

HONG KONG, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") announced today the launch of its electronics shopping website Shoppy (https://shoppy.hkbn.net?lang=en) featuring the latest selection of technology and lifestyle products, with an aim to become the most powerful electronics products hub in Hong Kong. To celebrate its debut, Shoppy will launch a 6-day campaign starting 27 March 2023 with themed super deals on popular technology and lifestyle products every day, including HK$2,000 discounts for designated iPhones 14 series models*, special prices on TP-Link Wi-Fi 6E routers, Dyson products, and more – bringing customers happy e-shopping experience!

Shoppy = Shop Happy

Shoppy leverages HKBN's strong partnership network, and brings consumers the latest must-have electronics products, from smartphones to smart living, and gaming, audio-visual entertainment to home appliances, as well as food, beverages and lifestyle products. With dedicated product pages for technology brands like Apple and Samsung, customers can easily browse and buy what they need. With a meaning denoting "Shop Happy", Shoppy is the upgraded re-brand of HKBN's Jetso Zone and is open to  consumers who seek high quality electronics and lifestyle products.

HKBN Co-Owner & Chief Executive Officer – Residential Solutions Elinor Shiu said, "The launch of Shoppy provides customers electronics products with tremendous value, choices and convenience, as it further complements our Infinite-play strategy, and deepens engagement with the general public. Through HKBN, consumers can easily fulfil all their entertainment and lifestyle needs, like Internet and mobile service, audio-visual entertainment, cybersecurity, electronics, wellness, gourmet and much more – and they can shop online anytime, anywhere, opting to have goods delivered to the home, so as to meet the modern habits for easy and convenient shopping." 

Daily Super Deals Kicks Off with HK2,000 Discount on Designated iPhone 14 Series Models*

From 27 March to 1 April 2023, Shoppy will offer six days of themed super deals available for grabs at 12 noon daily! The public can sign up in advance at https://hkbn.net/myhkbn/en now, while existing My HKBN users can log in to Shoppy with their account direct, to get ready to seamlessly grab special offers on Shoppy starting next Monday!


Shoppy Daily Super Deals (27 March to 1 April, 2023)*

(All products are authorised goods)

Date

Discount

Must-grab Products

Discounted Price

Daily Product Theme

27/3

Save HK$2,000

Designated iPhone 14 Series Models

From HK$4,899

(Value from HK$6,899)

Apple day

28/3

【Wi-Fi 6E with 60% Off】

TP-Link Archer AXE75 Router

HK$599

(Value HK$1,499)

Smart living day

29/3

Limited crossover items at almost half price 

ASUS ROG X EVA Limited Edition Gaming Gear Set

HK$2,399

(Value HK$4,296)

Gaming day

30/3

【37% off】

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer HD08 Iron/Fuchsia

HK$2,299

(Value HK$3,680)

Electronics and appliances day

31/3

First-priority 50% off

3MTM - Shower Care SF100 Shower Head with Filter (2pcs/pack)

HK$368

(Value HK$736)

Healthy living day

1/4

【Equivalent to half price】

Hung Fook Tong - Home Made Healthy Herbal Tea or Nourishing Deluxe Drinks E-Voucher
Buy 1 set Get 1 set Free (1 set of 10 pcs)

HK$320

(Value HK$640)

Eat, drink and be merry day
 







The Discounted Price of "Must-grab Products" is effective from 12:00 noon of the day to 11:59 am of the next day. Terms and conditions apply.
*Availability of discounted products are limited in quantities and available while stocks last (Designated iPhone 14 series: 20; TP-Link Archer AXE75 router: 10; ASUS ROG X EVA limited edition gaming gear set: 5; and Dyson Supersonic hair dryer HD08: 50).

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is the residential solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.5 million residential homes and 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

HKBN Logo (PRNewsfoto/HKBN Ltd.)
HKBN Logo (PRNewsfoto/HKBN Ltd.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hkbn-launches-shoppy-online-platform-for-electronics-products-6-day-phenomenal-offers-include-hk2-000-discount-for-designated-iphone-14-series-models-301779718.html

SOURCE Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Personal data of Rio Tinto's Aussie staff may have been hacked - memo

    (Reuters) -Personal data of Rio Tinto Ltd's former and current Australian employees may have been stolen by a cybercriminal group, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. "Investigations now indicate a possibility that Rio Tinto data may be impacted," it said. The stolen data relates to an attack on GoAnywhere - a managed file transfer (MFT) software offered by U.S. cybersecurity firm Fortra.

  • Amazon is doubling down on its Fire TV business, adding newer, cheaper models

    Amazon is doubling down on its Fire TV business.

  • Nvidia CEO Says AI Can Overcome the Death of Moore’s Law

    The CEO offered a comprehensive and optimistic vision for the future of AI. “Accelerated computing and AI have arrived,” he said.

  • A TikTok ban would mean losing more than viral dance videos

    A ban on TikTok could have implications for free speech, creators, advertisers, and even politicians.

  • As Bed Bath & Beyond Moves Out, Here Are the Names Moving Into Its Former Stores

    In early February, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close 150 company stores. Since September, 2022, the Union, N.J.-based retailer has closed 400 stores in the U.S. altogether. In the retail sector, that kind of performance often leads to shuttered stores, and that's certainly the case with Bed, Bath & Beyond.

  • Huawei touts camera on latest premium smartphone without 5G

    Huawei Technologies on Thursday continued to press ahead against U.S. pressure by launching a new smartphone with a price starting at 4,488 yuan ($658), which it promised has a top end camera though it would only be able to use 4G. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer arm, spent almost an hour presenting Huawei's self-developed XMAGE camera, now on the flagship after Leica moved its partnership to rival phonemaker Xiaomi Corp last year, at a Chinese language-only event in Shanghai. Those controls cut off Huawei's supply of chips from U.S. companies and its access to U.S. technology tools to design its own chips and have them manufactured by partners.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Nvidia launches new cloud services and partnerships to train generative AI

    At its annual GPU Technology Conference, Nvidia announced a set of cloud services designed to help businesses build and run generative AI models trained on custom data and created for "domain-specific tasks," like writing ad copy. Under the brand Nvidia AI Foundations, each individual cloud service -- Nvidia NeMo for language models and Nvidia Picasso for image, video and 3D content generation -- includes pretrained models, frameworks for data processing, APIs and support from Nvidia engineering staff.

  • Google Opens Access to Bard AI Chatbot, Racing to Catch Up to OpenAI

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is granting the public access to its ChatGPT competitor, the conversational AI service it calls Bard.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUsers in the US and UK can sign

  • Amazon ‘looking at every nook and cranny’ to improve efficiencies, analyst says

    Amazon's at a crossroads. After years of no-expense-spared growth, the company's slashing costs wherever it can, CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Arun Sundaram told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday.

  • Telegram Users Can Now Transfer USDT Through Chats

    USDT has been added to Telegram's @wallet bot, expanding the messaging app's facility for buying and selling crypto.

  • Warning: Hackers Using Bing's AI Chatbot To Trick Users

    It looks like the robots are turning to the dark side — or are being coerced into it by a group of clever hackers. According to some tech-savvy security researchers, Bing's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot could be turned into a smooth-talking scam artist with just a few well-placed text prompts. By tricking the bot into asking for personal information from unsuspecting users, these hackers are taking the art of social engineering to a whole new level. It seems like no one — not even friendl

  • Windows 11 security flaw exposes cropped-out screenshot data

    Windows 11 is vulnerable to an exploit that lets you recover image data cropped out of screenshots.

  • Google Suspends Pinduoduo. It’s a Hiccup in U.S. Expansion for the Chinese Retailer.

    Google said Tuesday that versions of the Pinduoduo app that weren’t in its Play store had been found to contain malware.

  • Bill Gates Says AI Is the Most Revolutionary Technology in Decades

    Bill Gates said he believes artificial intelligence is the most revolutionary technology he has seen in decades, on par with computers, cellphones and the internet. Essentially, artificial intelligence refers to a computer’s ability to learn from large amounts of data and subsequently mimic human responses.

  • Nvidia Ramps Up Artificial Intelligence Offerings Amid AI's 'iPhone Moment'

    Graphics-chip maker Nvidia on Tuesday demonstrated how its technology is advancing artificial intelligence in myriad industries.

  • UPDATE 2-Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Google Launches Bard AI Chatbot to Counter ChatGPT

    The Alphabet unit stops short of integrating the new conversational computer program into its search function.

  • Keysight (KEYS) Validates Astella 5G mmWave O-RAN Solution

    Astella Technologies opted for Keysight's (KEYS) testing solutions to validate the performance and design of its 5G Open RAN millimeter wave small cell base station.

  • ChatGPT Can Help Advisors, but Other AI Tools May Be Even Better

    Creating custom content is the best strategy for client acquisition and retention, advisors reported in a 2021 eMoney survey. Personalized content marketing has a better chance of making a connection with clients and prospects. With artificial intelligence, this process can be streamlined.