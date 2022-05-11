U.S. markets open in 8 hours 7 minutes

HKBN Receives Amazon Web Services' HK Managed Service Award

·3 min read

Cloud technology enhances scalability and flexibility

HONG KONG, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBN") is awarded Amazon Web Services' ("AWS") Managed Service Provider Partner of the Year. With the largest number of AWS certifications in Hong Kong, HKBN is actively embracing innovative technologies to support its enterprise customers in their digital transformation journeys via cloud technology.

HKBNES Logo (PRNewsfoto/&#x009999;&#x006e2f;&#x005bec;&#x00983b;&#x004f01;&#x00696d;&#x0065b9;&#x006848;)
HKBNES Logo (PRNewsfoto/香港寬頻企業方案)

During COVID's fifth wave of outbreak in Hong Kong, with increased demand for anti-pandemic supplies and food items driving huge traffic in a short time period. HKBN' s team of experts responded with customised solutions for HOME+ via AWS cloud technology to scale up HOME+ platform's capacity by five times in just an hour, enabling it to support the sudden surge in demand without additional staff – saving nearly 30% in time and human resource costs. (Click here to read more about HOME+'s case study.)

"We saw an exponential growth in the consumption of digital services across industries: from retail, e-commerce, to F&B delivery, virtual banking, insurance and more. With Cloud and our high-bandwidth, high-availability Fibre-to-the-Cloud Direct Connect, we can enable you to multiply your infrastructure capacity on-demand to support your mission-critical applications – like we did for HOME+ and our many other customers," Samuel Hui, Co-Owner and Chief Transformation Officer of HKBN said. "The AWS Managed Services Partner of the Year award is a testament to the high technical and service capability – so you can Go BIG with AWS x HKBN."

Chris So, Head of Sales and Partner, AWS Hong Kong said: "At AWS, we see our partners as an extension of our own team. We are delighted to work with HKBN and serve the clients with a 'customer-centric' mindset. This year marks the 10th anniversary of AWS in Hong Kong, we look forward to working further with HKBN, to continue to help customers accelerate innovation and contribute to digital transformation for Hong Kong."

Looking ahead, HKBN will leverage AWS cloud technology's AI and machine learning for a deeper analysis of its big data. The platform will launch a smarter product experience in July, allowing better personalised online shopping.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is the enterprise solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers around 2.5 million residential homes and around 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a rating of AA in MSCI's 2021 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. Since 2016, HKBN has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, with AA ratings for the past two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en.

SOURCE HKBN Enterprise Solutions

