HKBN and TP-Link Launch Market's First Certified Wi-Fi 6E Router

More stability, more speed for low latency network enjoyment

HONG KONG, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") and TP-Link have again teamed up as the first Internet service provider in Hong Kong to launch a next generation Wi-Fi 6E router. With its cutting-edge 6GHz ultra-low interference Wi-Fi band, combined with HKBN's on-site professional installation, Wi-Fi network coverage optimisation analysis and 24/7 customer support, customers can upgrade their network experience hassle-free.

OFCA-certified New 6GHz Band Unleashes Wi-Fi's Full Potential

Certified by the Office of the Communications Authority of Hong Kong ("OFCA"), TP-Link's Archer AXE75 Wi-Fi 6E router and its new 6GHz band provides a faster, more stable and lower latency experience, solving overlap and interference problems. By contrast, 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands are more susceptible to interference, especially in Hong Kong's high-density living environments.

Besides upgrading router, users can also upgrade their fibre broadband with an additional connection. For the ultimate in stability and speed, HKBN's 2x1000Mbps dual connection broadband service with two independent IP connections enables everyone in the household to get the most out of bandwidth-intense activities like gaming, 4K streaming and working from home!

Upgrade your home Wi-Fi network for only HK$68^ per month - First in Hong Kong to be certified by OFCA - New 6GHz Band

Faster, smoother and lower latency - HKBN professional installation and 24x7

support - Upgrade first to the new standard as

Wi-Fi 6E devices popularise

HKBN Co-Owner and CEO – Residential Solutions, Elinor Shiu said, "As the need for network speed and stability continues to surge in response to explosive demand for streaming, gaming and virtual conferencing, we're actively working together with R&D partners to deliver experiences that go beyond traditional network connectivity."

TP-Link's Regional Director, Alvin Ou said, "Whenever we develop the latest technology products, we always think of partnering with HKBN to bring them to market first. In this collaboration, we're taking it to the next level with an upgrade that combines the latest technology with 24/7 network support for a truly next-generation experience with high speeds, low interference and low latency."

^ The offer will be available on HKBN's website starting June 29. Terms and conditions apply.

More Choices to Meet Different Customer Needs

In addition to the new 6E router, HKBN's one-stop Wi-Fi network service also comprises a range of Wi-Fi 6 router options that are optimised to meet different customer needs for high-performance network connectivity.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is part of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, mobile services, roaming solutions, Transformation as a Service (TaaS), e-shopping, stationery and supplies and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers around 2.5 million residential homes and around 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2016, with AA ratings for the past two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Group, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

