HKEX sounds the gong on New York office, opens Rockefeller Center outpost in quest for new listings, more overseas investment

Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has brought its signature gong-striking ceremony to the United States with the opening of its New York office overnight on Wednesday.

Nicolas Aguzin, HKEX's CEO, and Kevin Rideout, its co-head of sales and marketing, sounded the ceremonial gong in an opening ceremony held at New York's famous Rockefeller Center. The gong ceremony is traditionally held at Connect Hall in Hong Kong to mark new listings and important product launches.

"The opening of our New York office is a great cause for celebration, as we bring the Hong Kong and HKEX story to North America," Aguzin said during the ceremony.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"This new office will better connect two of the most important financial centres in the world, and - together with our recently announced London office - will further connect international capital with exciting opportunities in Asia."

The HKEX New York office opening ceremony overnight on Wednesday. Operating as HKEX (US) LLC, the office will provide on-the-ground services to North American clients during their working hours. Photo: Handout alt=The HKEX New York office opening ceremony overnight on Wednesday. Operating as HKEX (US) LLC, the office will provide on-the-ground services to North American clients during their working hours. Photo: Handout>

HKEX has had offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Singapore for many years, and the addition of the outposts in New York and London comes as the bourse eyes more international listings and more overseas investors trading in Hong Kong. Trading by international investors represents half of all the cash-market turnover of the Hong Kong stock exchange and about a third of its derivatives turnover, according to exchange data.

Moreover, more than 70 per cent of all international investment into A shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen is routed through Hong Kong's Stock Connect schemes. The first Stock Connect scheme for cross-border trading was launched between Shanghai and Hong Kong in 2014, before the Shenzhen leg was added in 2016. These schemes have been followed by the Bond Connect, the Wealth Management Connect, the ETF connect and the Swap Connect, which was launched last month.

The New York opening ceremony was attended by scores of investment bankers, fund managers, company executives and other VIPs.

Operating as HKEX (US) LLC, the New York office will provide on-the-ground services to North American clients during their working hours. It will also provide information and promote Hong Kong's capital markets as a fundraising centre, yuan-trading hub and green financing centre.

"Supporting our international clients around the world by being on the ground and listening to their needs is critical so that we can deliver shared [and] sustained success," Aguzin said. "This is part of HKEX's ongoing commitment to further broaden international participation in our markets, strengthening Hong Kong's position as a superconnector between East and West."

Supporting HKEX's international clients around the world by being on the ground and listening to their needs is critical to the firm delivering sustained success, Aguzin says. Photo: Handout alt=Supporting HKEX's international clients around the world by being on the ground and listening to their needs is critical to the firm delivering sustained success, Aguzin says. Photo: Handout>

The New York office is located on the 7th floor of 1270 Avenue of Americas and will be led by Roger McAvoy, managing director and head of business development, North America.

"There is immense appetite for better insight and access to Asia capital markets in the US, and in opening up an HKEX office in New York, we can better align with our clients' interests and ambitions," McAvoy said. "This is about bringing opportunities and expertise closer to our customers and we look forward to helping them tap into the Asia growth story in the future."

The opening of HKEX's New York office comes a week after Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said he would like to see the bourse operator continue to develop products and services that help Hong Kong in its quest to become the world's "leading green technology and green finance centre", and improve its standing as an ­offshore yuan-trading hub.

Hong Kong has been the largest initial public offering market worldwide in seven out of the past 14 years, and is also the largest offshore yuan-trading centre. Just this week, it launched yuan share trading counters for international investors, which will allow them to trade the shares of 24 companies listed in Hong Kong in the Chinese currency.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.