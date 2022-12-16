U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,900.75
    +3.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,249.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,373.00
    +25.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.10
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.04
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2207
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3320
    -0.4080 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,412.74
    -325.51 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.77
    -6.99 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,620.66
    -431.04 (-1.54%)
     

HKEX Welcomes Asia's First Crypto Asset ETFs

·3 min read

  • HKEX is first exchange in Asia to offer crypto asset exposure through ETFs

  • ADT of Hong Kong-listed ETPs reached HK$11.8 billion YTD 2022, up 50% year-on-year

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to welcome today (Friday) Asia's first crypto asset ETFs, further expanding its product ecosystem by offering Hong Kong and international investors even greater choice.

The two new ETFs listed today – CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (Stock code: 3066) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (Stock code: 3068), both managed by CSOP Asset Management Limited, track the standardised, cash-settled Bitcoin futures contracts and Ether futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) respectively.

HKEX Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of Markets Wilfred Yiu said: "The two crypto asset ETFs listing today are an exciting addition to our increasingly large and diverse ETP ecosystem here in Hong Kong.  They provide investors with exposure to the digital asset space for the first time in Asia and reflect both our ongoing commitment to, and the market's appetite for, the digital economy.  We look forward to welcoming more themed ETFs and more digital asset products to our markets in the months ahead."

ETFs are one of the fastest-growing segments in HKEX's markets, with the diversity of product available in Hong Kong continuing to expand in 2022: highlights have included the listings of the first metaverse ETF, the first carbon futures ETF, the first blockchain ETF, and the inclusion of ETFs in Stock Connect.

In addition, the average daily turnover of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), including ETFs and Leveraged and Inverse Products (L&I Products), for the first 11 months increased 50 per cent to HK$11.8 billion when compared with HK$7.8 billion for the same period last year, reflecting strong growth of market interest in these products. As of November 2022, 168 ETPs were listed on HKEX, with a market capitalisation of HK$373.5 billion.

Further information about Hong Kong-listed ETPs is available in HKEX website.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (Stock Code: 388) and one of the world's leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metals Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress its markets and the communities it supports for the prosperity of all.

www.hkexgroup.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hkex-welcomes-asias-first-crypto-asset-etfs-301704841.html

SOURCE Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Adobe, United States Steel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • Why Verizon Stock Is Up Today

    It's been a tough year for holders of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), with fears about churn in the mobile phone market and the company's massive capital expenditures requirements in the years to come weighing on the stock. Shares of Verizon traded up as much as 2.5% on Thursday following the upgrade, on a day when the broader markets were down by a similar amount. Verizon is a major player in an increasingly commoditized business where little seems to differentiate various competitors.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact, as a sign that recession might be on the horizon, November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year. The immediate result was a sudden drop in stocks across the board, but the unintended consequence may

  • Cathie Wood Loses Big Money On Every Stock She Owns

    Most investors at least have a few stocks they can brag about. Not so this year with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Breaks Key Level, Apple Dives; Here's The Silver Lining

    The Nasdaq undercut key support on recession fears, with Apple tumbling. Little is working, but here's the silver lining,

  • Stocks Bulls Losing Support as $4 Trillion of Options Set to Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls reeling from the Federal Reserve’s still-hawkish tilt are about to lose a major force that helped tamp down turbulence in US stocks during this week’s macroeconomic drama.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapAn estimated $4 trillion of options is

  • Stocks could face another explosion of volatility Friday as $4 trillion of options expire in ‘quadruple witching’

    Stocks have been on a wild ride this week, and conditions could still get weirder as traders brace for "quadruple witching" on Friday, when a flurry of equity options and futures contracts expire.

  • 16 Large-Cap Stocks with Insider Buying

    In this article, we will discuss the 16 large-cap stocks with insider buying. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Large-Cap Stocks With Insider Buying. Insider buying is a popular way to assess the potential of a company and can be a good indicator to gauge a stock’s performance. When insiders, such […]

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points After Jobless Claims, Retail Sales; Tesla Hits New Low On Elon Musk Stock Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.

  • 10 Tesla Investors Lose $132.5 Billion From Musk's Twitter Fiasco

    Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Why Costco Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) were falling today in response to a weak retail sales report this morning and as the broad market reacted to the Federal Reserve interest rate hike yesterday, as well as rate hikes from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this morning. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, Costco stock was down 3.7% on the news, while the S&P 500 had lost 2.5%. Of all of those news items, the slowing retail sales report may be the most troubling for Costco.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $21.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.