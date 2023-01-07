U.S. markets closed

HL Klemove and Sonatus Sign MOU for Collaboration on Next-Generation Automotive Architecture Technology at CES 2023

·3 min read

Expected to Spur Development of Autonomous Driving Technology in Preparation for the SDV(Software Defined Vehicle) Era

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 6th, HL Klemove, which specializes in autonomous driving solutions for HL Group, signed an MOU with Sonatus, a company specializing in vehicular communication & data, at the 2023 CES in Las Vegas. The two companies have agreed to collaborate on the development of next-generation automotive architecture technology, in preparation for the upcoming "Software Defined Vehicle (SDV)" era, where mobility will be software-centered. Pal-joo Yoon, Hyung-jin Kang (CEO and CTO of HL Klemove, respectively), Jeffrey Chou and John Heinlein (CEO and CMO of Sonatus, respectively), attended the signing ceremony.

From left to right: Sung-guk Kim Director of Sale Center, HL Klemove, Hyung-jin Kang CTO, HL Klemove, Pal-joo Yoon CEO, HL Klemove, Jeffrey Chou CEO, SONATUS, John Heinlein CMO, SONATUS, Chris Yang Korea Country Manager, SONATUS

Most vehicles are equipped with 'distributed control architectures', where dozens of electronic controllers function individually to provide mobility solutions. In this form of architecture, application of new software is much restricted due to each controller's hardware-related constraints and other complex interrelations. To address this problem, diverse attempts are being made to integrate multiple electronic controllers on the next-generation automotive architecture. This phenomenon can be observed in DCU(Domain Control Unit), which integrates controllers of different functions, as well as in Z-ECU(Zonal Electronic Control Unit) which integrate controllers of different zones regardless of  Functions and Zones. Building upon the successful commercialization of DCU for autonomous driving, HL Klemove, in collaboration with Sonatus, plans to accelerate the development of next-generation automotive architecture technologies, including Z-ECU.

A vast amount of data is required to operate mobility solutions. Given that, stable data communication in a vehicle is an essential requirement for controller integration—the biggest reason for HL Klemove's partnership with Sonatus. Sonatus not only possesses a high-quality communication platform, but it also succeeded in commercialization of vehicle communication controls, such as *CCU(Central Communication Unit). The two companies plan to focus on developing next-generation integrated control platforms; a prerequisite for realizing future vehicles such as SDV(Software-Defined Vehicles).

HL Klemove's CEO, Pal-joo Yoon said at the CES site that day, "The CCU we introduced at CES was the first output of our collaboration with Sonatus," adding, "By building the next-generation automotive architecture, we will ensure thorough preparation is made when facing the new automotive paradigm; the SDV."

Sonatus, located in Silicon Valley is a mobility software developer founded in 2018, with a vision to helping vehicles become "Data Centers on Wheels." Global automakers are paying close attention to its network-based communication and data solution technologies.

About HL Klemove

HL Klemove is a leading global autonomous driving solution provider with over 2,100 patents and a proven track record. The company started anew through the merger of two companies, ADAS business unit that has spun off from HL Mando (KS 204320), the global automotive parts company, and Mando-Hella Electronics, a leader in the automotive electronic parts technology. HL Klemove offers end-to-end solution for L2+/L3 autonomous driving and plans to launch next generation autonomous driving products such as high-resolution camera and integrated domain control unit until 2025. The company serves over fifty (50) customers who are major OEMs and EV & autonomous driving vehicle start-ups, worldwide. HL Klemove currently has 3 manufacturing footprints in Songdo (Korea), Suzhou (China) and Chennai (India). The newly established corporation in Mexico will be supporting its customers in North America. In addition to the manufacturing footprints, the company is operating R&D centers globally in places such as Pangyo (Korea), Bengaluru (India), Suzhou (China) and Silicon Valley (US). HL Klemove promises safe and comfortable driving through its advanced sensors and SW algorithm, on the strength of strong electronic product capabilities. For more information, visit [www.hlklemove.com]

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hl-klemove-and-sonatus-sign-mou-for-collaboration-on-next-generation-automotive-architecture-technology-at-ces-2023-301715898.html

SOURCE HL Klemove

