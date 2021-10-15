U.S. markets closed

HLDS, 'BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer' a licensed product inspired by BTS Dynamite, will be released.

·1 min read

TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi-LG Data Storage (HLDS) announced the launch of a second licensed product inspired by Dynamite, BTS' first Billboard No. 1 song.

&#39;BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer&#39;
'BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer'

'BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer' which has raised questions since the teaser was released on HLDS' official SNS account on October 1, was fully released on the 8th.

'BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer' is a device that can play CD or DVD directly from various smart devices when downloading exclusive apps, and supports Windows PC and Mac OS as well as Android and Fire OS-based smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and set-top boxes.

In addition, both USB Type-A and Type-C are compatible, making it convenient to play on various mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.

The components of the product are also diverse, attracting consumers' attention. The packaging box of the product is made in the form of a stage box, so you can not only use it as a product exhibition, but also decorate your own stage with enclosed stickers. When CDs or DVDs are not used in the main product, Protect disc of three designs provided can be used to create various atmospheres.

The "BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer" is two types, Purple Edition and Pink Edition. It has been sold out since October 13th at Weverse Shop (Global), and the second pre-order will begin soon. The official release date is October 22.

More detailed information on 'BTS Dynamite Multi OS DVD Writer' can be found through the URL below.

https://www.hlds-event.com/en/

SOURCE Hitachi-LG Data Storage

