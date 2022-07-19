hlpy, the Italian 100% digital roadside assistance, goes international

Stefano Sarti - former Executive Director of ARC Europe Group and Europ Assistance - joins hlpy to start the international scale up

MILAN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hlpy, the Italian start-up that is reshaping the world of roadside assistance, announces the appointment of Stefano Sarti. The former Managing Director of ARC Europe Group, the largest mobility assistance network in Europe, has been newly appointed Managing Director International & Equity Partner in hlpy to foster the international scale up, flanking the founders Valerio Chiaronzi, Graziano Cavallo and Enrico Noseda. Sarti will take up the position as of August 2022 and will develop hlpy's network in the main European markets and beyond.

Sarti holds a Master's degree in Business and Economics from the Universities of Turin and Aix-en-Provence and more than 20 years of Executive leadership trajectory in the Automotive and International Automotive Assistance sector. He began his career at FIAT and soon after took on various international assignments for different brands such as Targa Service. While working for Europ Assistance he built and set up the International Automotive Division and launched the Turkish branch.

Founded in May 2020, anticipating and responding to the market rapid transformation, hlpy can rely on a proprietary platform that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to overcome limitations and inefficiencies of the sector. In Italy there are already more than 3,000 emergency vehicles, 2,400 drivers/mechanics, and over 660 service centers scattered throughout the country, that have decided to use hlpy's technology. hlpy is the only player to have integrated front-end, customer, operational platform, and emergency network into a native digital mode.

"We are more than pleased to welcome Stefano, who we deeply appreciate for his thorough understanding of the industry, along with his great entrepreneurial spirit. The onboarding of Stefano in hlpy truly confirms the appeal of our business model as a tangible opportunity for the mobility ecosystem to innovate and set new standards," said Valerio Chiaronzi, hlpy Founder and CEO.

"The roadside assistance market has been resistant to a full digital transformation for too long now. hlpy prooved that a digital native approach can truly overcome the long-lasting industry boundaries for the benefit of the whole supply chain within the mobility sector. I'm extremely proud to be part of this challenge to strengthen my entrepreneurial origins along with a group of people I highly admire and respect," said Stefano Sarti.

