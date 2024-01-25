HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse HLS Therapeutics Inc.'s (TSE:HLS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. HLS Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The CA$130m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$24m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$29m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is HLS Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the Canadian Pharmaceuticals analysts is that HLS Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$3.9m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 62%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for HLS Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. HLS Therapeutics currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in HLS Therapeutics' case is 88%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

