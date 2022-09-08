HLS Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that Gilbert Godin, Chief Executive Officer, will present in-person at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Monday September 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

The Company's presentation will be webcast at: https://journey.ct.events/view/7b406254-046a-4895-aefa-76d24fb15449. Mr. Godin will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. To request a one-on-one meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

