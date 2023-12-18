What HLT Global Berhad's (KLSE:HLT) 65% Share Price Gain Is Not Telling You

The HLT Global Berhad (KLSE:HLT) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 65%. Taking a wider view, although not as strong as the last month, the full year gain of 24% is also fairly reasonable.

After such a large jump in price, when almost half of the companies in Malaysia's Machinery industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.5x, you may consider HLT Global Berhad as a stock not worth researching with its 3.6x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

KLSE:HLT Price to Sales Ratio vs Industry December 18th 2023

How Has HLT Global Berhad Performed Recently?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at HLT Global Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. Perhaps the market believes the company can do enough to outperform the rest of the industry in the near future, which is keeping the P/S ratio high. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For HLT Global Berhad?

HLT Global Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 42%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 69% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that HLT Global Berhad's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On HLT Global Berhad's P/S

The strong share price surge has lead to HLT Global Berhad's P/S soaring as well. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of HLT Global Berhad revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term isn't resulting in a P/S as low as we expected, given the industry is set to grow. With a revenue decline on investors' minds, the likelihood of a souring sentiment is quite high which could send the P/S back in line with what we'd expect. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, investors will have a hard time accepting the share price as fair value.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for HLT Global Berhad (3 are significant!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.