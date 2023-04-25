HM International Holdings Limited Acquires Controlling Stake in Translation and Localization Company, Into23 Limited

HONG KONG, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HM International Holdings Limited (HM International), a leading provider of content management solutions, announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in Into23 Limited (Into23), a Hong Kong-based translation and localization firm that specializes in technology-enabled services for global corporate customers.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for HM International as it expands its reach in the translation and localization industry, further strengthening its global content management solutions position. With this partnership, both companies aim to combine their expertise and resources to deliver unparalleled services to clients worldwide.

Since its establishment, Into23 has focused on providing innovative technology-enabled translation and localization services to clients across various industries. Its comprehensive range of services, including translation, website localization, software localization, and eLearning voiceovers & localization, has garnered the trust of numerous global corporate customers.

HM International, a listed company in Hong Kong, works with all the major global financial institutions, investment banks, insurance companies, fund houses and legal companies in Hong Kong. HM International has spent the last two decades specializing in content management solutions in various areas. The company's extensive experience and market knowledge make it well-equipped to help Into23 scale its operations and solidify its presence in the translation and localization space.

"Our partnership with Into23 is an exciting development for HM International, as it allows us to tap into a growing market and better serve our customers' translation and localization needs," said Will Chan, CEO of HM International. "We are confident that this collaboration will result in a broader range of services and enhanced customer experiences for our existing and future clients."

Richard Delanty, Founder and CEO of Into23, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with HM International, a company that shares our dedication to providing top-quality content solutions. With their resources, regional coverage and extensive customer base, we believe Into23 can accelerate its growth and further establish itself as a leading player in the translation and localization industry."

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

For more information about HM International Holdings Limited and Into23 Limited, please visit their websites at www.hetermedia.com and www.into23.com.

About HM International Holdings Limited

HM International Holdings Limited is a leading provider of content management solutions, specializing in various areas such as digital publishing, e-commerce, and marketing. Over the past two decades, the company has helped numerous clients optimize their content and reach global audiences. As a listed company in Hong Kong, HM International is committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences.

About Into23 Limited

Into23 Limited is a Hong Kong-based translation and localization company that provides technology-enabled services to global corporate customers. The company offers a wide range of services, including translation, website localization, software localization, and multimedia localization. With a focus on quality and innovation, Into23 helps clients communicate effectively in today's rapidly evolving global marketplace.

