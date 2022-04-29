The HMA market is projected to grow from USD 9.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027

ReportLinker

The opportunities related to increased use of HMA in road marking applications are driving the growth of the market. Packaging solutions application segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the HMA market.

The packaging application of HMAs includes carton boxes, envelopes, carton closure, cups, flexible packaging, specialty packaging, bags, and processed food products.Cases and cartons are made of paperboard and used for the packaging of goods.



They are used in various applications such as transportation and storage of agricultural & poultry products, biscuits, chocolates, pharmaceutical products, and industrial use.

Corrugated packaging offers various benefits, as they are stackable, custom-designed, recyclable, and incur low transportation costs.Corrugated board is a blend of three sheets of paper.



Corrugated paperboard is used for the packaging of products, such as fruits, vegetables, poultry, meat, agriculture, cosmetics, furniture, personal care, automotive, publication & printing, and seafood, which increases the use of adhesives in this application. In paper & packaging, HMAs are also used for sticking labels on bottles, boxes, and containers in the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries.



Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing HMA market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising use of HMA in various industries, such as packaging solutions, nonwoven hygiene industries, furniture and woodworking, bookbinding, and others use in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 33%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 27%

• By Designation: C Level – 27%, D Level – 33%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 33%, North America – 27%, Europe – 20%, South America- 13%, and the Middle East & Africa – 7%



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Jowat SE (Germany), 3M (US), and Arkema (Bostik) (France).



The HMA market has been segmented based by resin (EVA, SBC, mPO, PA, PO, PU, and others), by application (Packaging solutions, nonwoven hygiene products, furniture and woodworking, bookbinding, and others) and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



