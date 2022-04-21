U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

HMH Digital Solutions Amira, Waggle and Writable with HMH Into Literature Named Finalists in 2022 CODiE Awards

·3 min read

Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

BOSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced that three of its connected solutions, Amira, Waggle and Writable with HMH Into Literature, have been selected as finalists for this year's prestigious CODiE Awards. Presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the CODiE Awards honor excellence in leading technology products and services, with awards given to products demonstrating innovation, vision and overall industry impact.

(PRNewsfoto/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
(PRNewsfoto/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

"The CODiE Awards continue to represent the best in educational technology and beyond. These nominations speak to HMH's focus on innovation in creating the most effective solutions to educate students and support teachers," said Jack Lynch, President and CEO, HMH. "This recognition underscores the value of our connected strategy, and we are honored that the SIIA community has included these solutions on this year's list."

Among the HMH products selected as finalists is Amira for "Best Virtual Learning Solution." Amira, the first-of-its-kind voice AI-based reading tutor for students, is used in school districts across the U.S. It provides 1:1 reading tutoring, reading fluency assessment, and dyslexia risk screening from anywhere to support all forms of learning and can be used with HMH's Into Reading to connect fluency assessment directly to relevant core literacy content.

Waggle®, a digital, gamified learning solution for grades K-8, is a CODiE finalist in "Best Gamification in Learning." Waggle goes beyond adaptive learning to provide personalized practice and instruction to support skills-diversity for in-class centers, independent practice, or remote learning. Students engage in rich multimedia experiences and encounter a wide variety of item types that prepare them for high stakes testing and keep them motivated to continue learning.

Digital writing connected solution Writable with HMH Into Literature was selected as a CODiE finalist for "Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grade 9 – 12." Writable with HMH Into Literature delivers leveled questions to support close reading and analysis of text, with the scaffolding that students need. AI-functionality guides students earlier in the writing process for more purposeful revisions. Writable and HMH Into Literature work together to provide core reading and writing instruction with relevant, personalized practice opportunities to grow all learners.

Since 1986, the SIIA CODiE Awards have honored thousands of software, education, information and media products, leaders and teams for achieving excellence. Over the years, the CODiE Awards have built a strong reputation as the leading peer-recognized program in the business and edtech industries. The complete list of finalists is available at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/.

About HMH
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Follow HMH on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact
Tori Dickson
Communications Specialist
HMH
Tori.Dickson@hmhco.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hmh-digital-solutions-amira-waggle-and-writable-with-hmh-into-literature-named-finalists-in-2022-codie-awards-301530538.html

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

