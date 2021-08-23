HMLP ALERT - Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating Höegh LNG Partners LP ('Höegh' or the 'Company') (NYSE:HMLP) for potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty.

Höegh is a global company that owns a fleet of ships that provide services to the liquefied natural gas ('LNG') industry world-wide. Specifically, the Company owns and operates floating LNG import terminals and floating storage and regasification units ('FSRU'). The Company also purports to be one of the most experienced operators of LNG carriers.

Labaton Sucharow is investigating whether Höegh misled investors about the adequacy of its capital and finances.

On July 27, 2021, after the market closed, Höegh announced that it had slashed its quarterly common unit distribution by 98% in order to preserve cash to address near-term refinancing issues. Specifically, Höegh disclosed the collapse of the Company's refinancing plans for its FSRU facility off the coast of Indonesia, after the charterer of the vessel challenged the Company's new credit facility and the charter agreement with Höegh and announced its intent to commence arbitration to terminate the charter and/or seek damages from the Company. Höegh also announced that its parent company, Höegh LNG Holdings, will no longer provide financial support to the Company. On this news, Höegh's stock price declined $11.57 per share, or approximately 65%.

If you currently own stock or options in Höegh LNG Partners LP and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

