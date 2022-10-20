U.S. markets closed

HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

HMN Financial, Inc.
·31 min read
HMN Financial, Inc.
HMN Financial, Inc.

Third Quarter Summary

  • Net income of $1.8 million, down $1.8 million, compared to $3.6 million in third quarter of 2021

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.42, down $0.39, compared to $0.81 in third quarter of 2021

  • Provision for loan losses of $0.6 million, up $1.5 million from ($0.9) million in third quarter of 2021

  • Gain on sales of loans of $0.4 million, down $1.1 million from $1.5 million in third quarter of 2021

  • Net interest margin of 3.13%, down 19 basis points, compared to 3.32% in third quarter of 2021

Year to Date Summary

  • Net income of $5.6 million, down $6.0 million, compared to $11.6 million in first nine months of 2021

  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.27, down $1.28, compared to $2.55 in first nine months of 2021

  • Provision for loan losses of $0.9 million, up $3.3 million from ($2.4) million in first nine months of 2021

  • Gain on sales of loans of $2.1 million, down $2.8 million from $4.9 million in first nine months of 2021

  • Net interest margin of 3.06%, down 25 basis points, compared to 3.31% in first nine months of 2021

Net Income Summary

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income

$

1,831

 

 

3,619

 

$

5,607

 

 

11,565

 

Diluted earnings per share                        

 

0.42

 

 

0.81

 

 

1.27

 

 

2.55

 

Return on average assets (annualized)                

 

0.67

%

 

1.45

%

 

0.71

%

 

1.60

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

6.30

%

 

13.18

%

 

6.59

%

 

14.57

%

Book value per share

$

20.02

 

 

23.93

 

$

20.02

 

 

23.93

 

ROCHESTER, Minn., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (Nasdaq:HMNF), the $1.0 billion holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.8 million, compared to net income of $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.42, a decrease of $0.39, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.81 for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $1.5 million increase in the provision for loan losses. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and also because of an increase in qualitative reserves due to the perceived negative impact on borrower finances from rising inflation and interest rates. Net income was also negatively impacted by a $1.1 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in mortgage loan originations and sales. Income tax expense decreased $0.7 million as a result of the decreased pre-tax income between the periods.

President’s Statement
“We are pleased to report the loan growth that was experienced and the positive impact it had on our net interest income,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN. “The increases in the prime interest rate during the first nine months of 2022 also had a positive impact on our net interest income. The combined impact of these items helped offset the reduction in interest income as a result of recording fewer yield enhancements related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) between the periods.”

Third Quarter Results

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.3 million, or 3.1%, from $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest income was $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.2 million, or 2.7%, from $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest income increased primarily because of the $89.9 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods, which was partially offset by a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.26% for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 21 basis points from 3.47% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the $0.8 million decrease between the periods in the yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans.

Interest expense was $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 5.6%, from $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest expense decreased, despite the $92.1 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods, primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.14% for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2 basis points from 0.16% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the repricing of maturing certificates of deposit in the continued low interest rate environment. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.13%, a decrease of 19 basis points, compared to 3.32% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the $0.8 million decrease between the periods in the yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is as follows:

 

 

For the three month period ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid

 

Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities available for sale

$

288,747

 

811

 

1.11

%

$

215,811

 

514

 

0.94

%

Loans held for sale

 

1,806

 

26

 

5.72

 

 

5,991

 

40

 

2.63

 

Single family loans, net

 

187,340

 

1,646

 

3.49

 

 

164,591

 

1,442

 

3.48

 

Commercial loans, net

 

465,192

 

5,270

 

4.49

 

 

420,062

 

5,840

 

5.52

 

Consumer loans, net

 

43,403

 

531

 

4.86

 

 

43,955

 

515

 

4.65

 

Other

 

64,022

 

347

 

2.15

 

 

110,173

 

50

 

0.18

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

1,050,510

 

8,631

 

3.26

 

 

960,583

 

8,401

 

3.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Checking accounts

 

159,854

 

46

 

0.11

 

 

155,373

 

45

 

0.11

 

Savings accounts

 

126,427

 

19

 

0.06

 

 

115,526

 

18

 

0.06

 

Money market accounts

 

294,763

 

207

 

0.28

 

 

249,335

 

138

 

0.22

 

Certificate accounts

 

73,355

 

68

 

0.37

 

 

91,595

 

159

 

0.69

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

654,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

611,829

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest checking

 

309,616

 

 

 

 

 

 

259,721

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-interest bearing deposits

 

2,548

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,923

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits

$

966,563

 

340

 

0.14

 

$

874,473

 

360

 

0.16

 

Net interest income

 

 

$

8,291

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,041

 

 

 

Net interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

3.12

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.31

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

3.13

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.32

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

For the nine month period ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid

 

Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities available for sale

$

294,394

 

2,415

 

1.10

%

$

192,877

 

1,514

 

1.05

%

Loans held for sale

 

2,820

 

91

 

4.32

 

 

5,303

 

114

 

2.88

 

Single family loans, net

 

177,842

 

4,593

 

3.45

 

 

154,992

 

4,189

 

3.61

 

Commercial loans, net

 

458,017

 

15,229

 

4.45

 

 

433,514

 

16,783

 

5.18

 

Consumer loans, net

 

42,010

 

1,476

 

4.70

 

 

47,779

 

1,668

 

4.67

 

Other

 

44,950

 

449

 

1.34

 

 

99,778

 

116

 

0.16

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

1,020,033

 

24,253

 

3.18

 

 

934,243

 

24,384

 

3.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Checking accounts

 

158,665

 

126

 

0.11

 

 

156,983

 

137

 

0.12

 

Savings accounts

 

123,896

 

54

 

0.06

 

 

111,715

 

52

 

0.06

 

Money market accounts

 

271,005

 

497

 

0.25

 

 

238,011

 

408

 

0.23

 

Certificate accounts

 

78,845

 

233

 

0.39

 

 

95,537

 

626

 

0.88

 

Advances and other borrowings

 

656

 

5

 

1.04

 

 

0

 

0

 

0.00

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

633,067

 

 

 

 

 

 

602,246

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest checking

 

303,365

 

 

 

 

 

 

249,215

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-interest bearing deposits

 

2,511

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,632

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits

$

938,943

 

915

 

0.13

 

$

854,093

 

1,223

 

0.19

 

Net interest income

 

 

$

23,338

 

 

 

 

 

$

23,161

 

 

 

Net interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

3.05

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.30

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

3.06

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.5 million compared to ($0.9) million for the third quarter of 2021. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and also because of an increase in the qualitative reserves due to the perceived negative impact on borrowers from inflation and rising interest rates. The credit provision recorded in 2021 was primarily the result of improvements in the underlying operations supporting many of the loans that were initially negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans. The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on the size and risk characteristics of the portfolio and past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The general reserves increased during the quarter primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and because of an increase in the required qualitative reserves. The qualitative reserves for loan losses related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was reduced during the quarter because of a perceived reduction in this risk due to improving conditions. The reduction in pandemic related qualitative reserves was entirely offset by an increase in the qualitative reserves for other economic factors. The other qualitative reserves were increased due to a perceived deterioration of economic conditions during the quarter, including the elevated inflation rate, and enacted and expected increases in the federal funds rate. Total non-performing assets were $1.8 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 57.8%, from $4.3 million at June 30, 2022. Non-performing loans decreased $2.5 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets did not change during the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in nonperforming loans is primarily related to a $3.3 million decrease in nonperforming commercial real estate loans, primarily because of a $3.1 million loan in the hospitality industry that was reclassified as performing during the quarter. This decrease in non-performing loans was partially offset by increases of $0.2 million and $0.6 million in nonperforming mortgage and commercial loans, respectively.

A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is summarized as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

Balance at June 30

$

9,644

 

 

9,915

 

Provision

 

579

 

 

(886

)

Charge offs:

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

(90

)

 

0

 

Consumer

 

(8

)

 

0

 

Recoveries

 

16

 

 

41

 

Balance at September 30

$

10,141

 

 

9,070

 

Allocated to:

 

 

 

 

General allowance

$

9,993

 

 

8,784

 

Specific allowance

 

148

 

 

286

 

 

$

10,141

 

 

9,070

 

 

 

 

 

 


The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters and December 31, 2021.

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Non‑performing loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Single family

$

732

 

$

565

 

$

340

 

Commercial real estate

 

0

 

 

3,286

 

 

3,757

 

Consumer

 

440

 

 

436

 

 

517

 

Commercial

 

639

 

 

7

 

 

7

 

Total

 

1,811

 

 

4,294

 

 

4,621

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreclosed and repossessed assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

290

 

Total non‑performing assets

$

1,811

 

$

4,294

 

$

4,911

 

Total as a percentage of total assets

 

0.17

%

 

0.40

%

 

0.46

%

Total as a percentage of total loans receivable

 

0.24

%

 

0.62

%

 

0.70

%

Allowance for loan loss to non-performing loans

 

559.85

%

 

224.61

%

 

200.81

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Delinquency data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Delinquencies (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30+ days

$

1,660

 

$

2,504

 

$

1,418

 

90+ days

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30+ days

 

0.22

%

 

0.36

%

 

0.21

%

90+ days

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

(1) Excludes non-accrual loans.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 32.7%, from $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gain on sales of loans decreased $1.1 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in single family loan originations and sales. Other non-interest income increased slightly due primarily to an increase in the fees earned on the sale of uninsured investment products. Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others. Fees and service charges increased slightly between the periods due primarily to an increase in overdraft fees.

Non-interest expense was $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.3 million, or 3.9%, from $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.4 million primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the reduced mortgage loan production between the periods. Data processing expenses increased $0.1 million between the periods primarily because of the change to an outsourced data processing relationship at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Other non-interest expense increased slightly between the periods primarily because of an increase in marketing expenses. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expense due primarily to a decrease in rent expense between the periods as a result of purchasing the combined corporate and branch location in Rochester, Minnesota in the fourth quarter of 2021. Professional services expense decreased $0.1 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in legal expenses relating to a bankruptcy litigation claim that was settled during the first quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense was $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.7 million from $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income.

Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.67%, compared to 1.45% for the third quarter of 2021. Return on average equity (annualized) was 6.30% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 13.18% for the same period in 2021. Book value per common share at September 30, 2022 was $20.02, compared to $23.93 at September 30, 2021. The reduction in the book value per common share between the periods is primarily related to the increase in the unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio that were recorded in equity as other comprehensive losses.

Nine Month Period Results
Net Income
Net income was $5.6 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $6.0 million, or 51.5%, compared to net income of $11.6 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022 was $1.27, a decrease of $1.28 per share, compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.55 for the same period in 2021. The decrease in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $3.3 million increase in the provision for loan losses. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and also because of an increase in qualitative reserves due to the perceived negative impact on borrower finances from inflation and rising interest rates. Net income was also negatively impacted by a $2.8 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in mortgage loan originations and sales, a $1.4 million decrease in other non-interest income primarily because of a decrease in the gains that were realized on the sale of real estate owned between the periods, and a $0.9 million increase in compensation and benefits expense primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan originations. These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $2.3 million decrease in income tax expense as a result of the decrease in pre-tax income between the periods.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $23.3 million for the first nine months of 2022, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.8%, from $23.2 million for the same period in 2021. Interest income was $24.3 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.5%, from $24.4 million for the same nine month period in 2021. Interest income decreased, despite the $85.8 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods, primarily because of a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.18% for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of 31 basis points from 3.49% for the first nine months of 2021. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the $2.0 million decrease between the periods in the yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans.

Interest expense was $0.9 million for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 25.2%, compared to $1.2 million for the same period of 2021. Interest expense decreased, despite the $84.8 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods, primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.13% for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of 6 basis points from 0.19% for the first nine months of 2021. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the repricing of maturing certificates of deposit in the continued low interest rate environment. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the first nine months of 2022 was 3.06%, a decrease of 25 basis points, compared to 3.31% for the first nine months of 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the $2.0 million decrease between the periods in the yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans.

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $0.9 million for the first nine months of 2022, an increase of $3.3 million compared to ($2.4) million for the first nine months of 2021. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and also because of an increase in qualitative reserves due to the perceived negative impact on borrowers from inflation and rising interest rates. The credit provision recorded in the first nine months of 2021 was primarily the result of improvements in the underlying operations supporting many of the loans that were initially negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans. The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on the size and risk characteristics of the portfolio and past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The general reserves increased during the quarter primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and because of an increase in the required qualitative reserves. The qualitative reserves for loan losses related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was reduced during the first nine months of 2022 because of a perceived reduction in this risk due to improving conditions. The reduction in pandemic related qualitative reserves was entirely offset by an increase in the qualitative reserves for other economic factors. The other qualitative reserves were increased due to a perceived deterioration of economic conditions during the first nine months of 2022, including the elevated inflation rate, and enacted and expected increases in the federal funds rate. Total non-performing assets were $1.8 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 63.1%, from $4.9 million at December 31, 2021. Non-performing loans decreased $2.8 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets decreased $0.3 million during the first nine months of 2022. The decrease in nonperforming loans is related to a $3.7 million decrease in non-performing commercial real estate loans, primarily because of a $3.1 million loan in the hospitality industry that was reclassified as performing during the first nine months of 2022. Non-performing consumer loans also decreased $0.1 million during the period. These decreases in non-performing loans were partially offset by increases of $0.4 million and $0.6 million in nonperforming mortgage and commercial loans, respectively.

A reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is summarized as follows:

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

Balance at January 1,

$

9,279

 

 

10,699

 

Provision

 

941

 

 

(2,353

)

Charge offs:

 

 

 

 

Consumer

 

(24

)

 

(42

)

Commercial real estate

 

(90

)

 

0

 

Recoveries

 

35

 

 

766

 

Balance at September 30,

$

10,141

 

 

9,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $6.9 million for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 37.1%, from $11.0 million for the same period of 2021. Gain on sales of loans decreased $2.8 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in single family loan originations and sales. Other non-interest income decreased $1.4 million due primarily because of a decrease in the gains that were realized on the sale of real estate owned between the periods. Fees and service charges increased $0.1 million between the periods due primarily to an increase in overdraft fees. Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others.

Non-interest expense was $21.4 million for the first nine months of 2022, an increase of $1.0 million, or 5.1%, from $20.4 million for the same period of 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.9 million primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan production between the periods. Data processing expenses increased $0.3 million between the periods primarily because of the change to an outsourced data processing relationship at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Professional services expense increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in legal expenses relating to a bankruptcy litigation claim that was settled during the first quarter of 2022. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expense due primarily to a decrease in rent expense between the periods as a result of purchasing the combined corporate and branch location in Rochester, Minnesota in the fourth quarter of 2021. Other non-interest expense decreased slightly between the periods primarily because of a decrease in mortgage servicing expense due to the reduction in prepayments on mortgage loan being serviced for others.

Income tax expense was $2.3 million for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of $2.3 million from $4.6 million for the same period of 2021. The decrease in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income.

Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022 was 0.71%, compared to 1.60% for the same period in 2021. Return on average equity (annualized) was 6.59% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to 14.57% for the same period in 2021. Book value per common share at September 30, 2022 was $20.02, compared to $23.93 at September 30, 2021. The reduction in the book value per common share between the periods is primarily related to the increase in the unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio that were recorded in equity as other comprehensive losses.

General Information
HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates two loan origination offices located in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “target,” “goal,” “should,” and “trend,” or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to: maintaining credit quality; maintaining net interest margins; the adequacy and amount of available liquidity and capital resources to the Bank; the Company’s liquidity and capital requirements; enacted and expected changes to the federal funds rate; the anticipated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same on the general economy, the Bank’s clients, and the allowance for loan losses; the amount of the Bank’s non-performing assets in future periods and the appropriateness of the allowances therefor; anticipated future levels of the provision for loan losses; future losses on non-performing assets; the amount and composition of interest earning assets; the amount and compositions of non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities; the availability of alternate funding sources; the payment of dividends or repurchases of stock by HMN; the amount of deposits that will be withdrawn from checking and money market accounts and how the withdrawn deposits will be replaced; the projected changes in net interest income based on rate shocks; the range that interest rates may fluctuate over the next twelve months; the net market risk of interest rate shocks; the future outlook for the issuer of the trust preferred securities held by the Bank; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to HMN; the ability to remain well capitalized; the impact of new accounting pronouncements; and compliance by the Bank with regulatory standards generally (including the Bank’s status as “well-capitalized”) and other supervisory directives or requirements to which the Company or the Bank are or may become expressly subject.

A number of factors, many of which may be amplified by the deterioration in economic conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same, could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis in the event of non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank; technological, computer-related or operational difficulties including those from any third party cyberattack; results of litigation; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; domestic and international economic developments; the Company’s access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; the Company’s ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company’s assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

(Three pages of selected consolidated financial information are included with this release.)


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

18,645

 

 

94,143

 

 

Securities available for sale:

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage-backed and related securities (amortized cost $226,499 and $247,275)

 

195,952

 

 

245,397

 

 

Other marketable securities (amortized cost $55,697 and $40,691)

 

53,260

 

 

40,368

 

 

 

 

249,212

 

 

285,765

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

1,934

 

 

5,575

 

 

Loans receivable, net

 

740,280

 

 

652,502

 

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

2,662

 

 

2,132

 

 

Mortgage servicing rights, net

 

3,117

 

 

3,280

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

16,751

 

 

17,373

 

 

Goodwill

 

802

 

 

802

 

 

Core deposit intangible

 

0

 

 

10

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

5,087

 

 

5,427

 

 

Deferred tax asset, net

 

9,303

 

 

2,529

 

 

Total assets

$

1,047,793

 

 

1,069,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

$

947,557

 

 

950,666

 

 

Accrued interest payable

 

53

 

 

63

 

 

Customer escrows

 

3,332

 

 

2,143

 

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

7,141

 

 

6,635

 

 

Total liabilities

 

958,083

 

 

959,507

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Serial preferred stock ($.01 par value):

 

 

 

 

 

authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

Common stock ($.01 par value):

 

 

 

 

 

authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662

 

91

 

 

91

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

40,894

 

 

40,740

 

 

Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions

 

136,230

 

 

131,413

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(25,041

)

 

(1,583

)

 

Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

 

(1,111

)

 

(1,256

)

 

Treasury stock, at cost 4,647,686 and 4,564,087 shares

 

(61,353

)

 

(59,374

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

89,710

 

 

110,031

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,047,793

 

 

1,069,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable

$

7,473

 

 

7,837

 

 

21,389

 

 

22,754

 

Securities available for sale:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage-backed and related

 

691

 

 

457

 

 

2,126

 

 

1,288

 

Other marketable

 

120

 

 

57

 

 

289

 

 

226

 

Other

 

347

 

 

50

 

 

449

 

 

116

 

Total interest income

 

8,631

 

 

8,401

 

 

24,253

 

 

24,384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

340

 

 

360

 

 

910

 

 

1,223

 

Advances and other borrowings

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

5

 

 

0

 

Total interest expense

 

340

 

 

360

 

 

915

 

 

1,223

 

Net interest income

 

8,291

 

 

8,041

 

 

23,338

 

 

23,161

 

Provision for loan losses

 

579

 

 

(886

)

 

941

 

 

(2,353

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

7,712

 

 

8,927

 

 

22,397

 

 

25,514

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees and service charges

 

821

 

 

810

 

 

2,397

 

 

2,332

 

Loan servicing fees

 

406

 

 

389

 

 

1,188

 

 

1,168

 

Gain on sales of loans

 

414

 

 

1,471

 

 

2,096

 

 

4,909

 

Other

 

413

 

 

381

 

 

1,264

 

 

2,639

 

Total non-interest income

 

2,054

 

 

3,051

 

 

6,945

 

 

11,048

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

4,355

 

 

3,948

 

 

12,805

 

 

11,865

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

918

 

 

1,090

 

 

2,865

 

 

3,301

 

Data processing

 

513

 

 

384

 

 

1,443

 

 

1,099

 

Professional services

 

306

 

 

409

 

 

1,095

 

 

895

 

Other

 

1,082

 

 

1,075

 

 

3,201

 

 

3,205

 

Total non-interest expense

 

7,174

 

 

6,906

 

 

21,409

 

 

20,365

 

Income before income tax expense

 

2,592

 

 

5,072

 

 

7,933

 

 

16,197

 

Income tax expense

 

761

 

 

1,453

 

 

2,326

 

 

4,632

 

Net income

 

1,831

 

 

3,619

 

 

5,607

 

 

11,565

 

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

 

(7,189

)

 

(688

)

 

(23,458

)

 

(1,508

)

Comprehensive (loss) income available to common stockholders

$

(5,358

)

 

2,931

 

 

(17,851

)

 

10,057

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.42

 

 

0.82

 

 

1.28

 

 

2.57

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.42

 

 

0.81

 

 

1.27

 

 

2.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(unaudited)

 

Selected Financial Data:

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

I.   OPERATING DATA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

8,631

 

8,401

 

24,253

 

24,384

 

Interest expense

 

340

 

360

 

915

 

1,223

 

Net interest income

 

8,291

 

8,041

 

23,338

 

23,161

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

II.  AVERAGE BALANCES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets (1)

 

1,088,301

 

992,620

 

1,058,020

 

967,890

 

Loans receivable, net

 

695,935

 

628,608

 

677,869

 

636,285

 

Securities available for sale (1)

 

288,747

 

215,811

 

294,394

 

192,877

 

Interest-earning assets (1)

 

1,050,510

 

960,583

 

1,020,033

 

934,243

 

Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits

 

966,563

 

874,473

 

938,943

 

854,093

 

Equity (1)

 

115,183

 

108,955

 

113,783

 

106,108

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

III. PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

0.67

%

1.45

%

0.71

%

1.60

%

Interest rate spread information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average during period

 

3.12

 

3.31

 

3.05

 

3.30

 

End of period

 

3.27

 

3.12

 

3.27

 

3.12

 

Net interest margin

 

3.13

 

3.32

 

3.06

 

3.31

 

Ratio of operating expense to average

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

total assets (annualized)

 

2.62

 

2.76

 

2.71

 

2.81

 

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

6.30

 

13.18

 

6.59

 

14.57

 

Efficiency

 

69.35

 

62.26

 

70.70

 

59.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sep 30, 2022

 

Dec 31, 2021

 

Sep 30, 2021

 

 

 

IV. EMPLOYEE DATA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of full time equivalent employees

 

168

 

164

 

168

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

V.  ASSET QUALITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-performing assets

$

1,811

 

4,911

 

1,788

 

 

 

Non-performing assets to total assets

 

0.17

%

0.46

%

0.17

%

 

 

Non-performing loans to total loans receivable

 

0.24

 

0.70

 

0.28

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

$

10,141

 

9,279

 

9,070

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to total assets

 

0.97

%

0.87

%

0.87

%

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable

 

1.35

 

1.40

 

1.44

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

 

559.85

 

200.81

 

507.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VI.  BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share common share

$

20.02

 

24.11

 

23.93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, 2022

 

Year
Ended
Dec 31, 2021

 

Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, 2021

 

 

 

VII. CAPITAL RATIOS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity to total assets, at end of period

 

8.56

%

10.29

%

10.61

%

 

 

Average stockholders’ equity to average assets (1)

 

10.75

 

10.92

 

10.96

 

 

 

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits(1)

 

108.64

 

109.17

 

109.38

 

 

 

Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

 

11.47

 

13.18

 

13.85

 

 

 

Tier 1 capital leverage ratio

 

8.95

 

9.47

 

9.64

 

 

 

Tier 1 capital ratio

 

11.47

 

13.18

 

13.85

 

 

 

Risk-based capital

 

12.66

 

14.43

 

15.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1) Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.

CONTACT: 
Bradley Krehbiel
Chief Executive Officer, President
HMN Financial, Inc. (507) 252-7169


