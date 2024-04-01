HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) shareholders have earned a 13% return over the last year

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. For example, the HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 11% trails the market return. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 3.0% in three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year, HMN Financial actually saw its earnings per share drop 25%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 1.5% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. Unfortunately HMN Financial's fell 4.4% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

HMN Financial shareholders are up 13% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 0.5% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for HMN Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

