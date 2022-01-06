HMNC Brain Health to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference in January 2022

MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health (“HMNC” or the “Company”), a clinical stage precision psychiatry biopharma company, pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, announced today that HMNC’s management team will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference taking place on January 10-13, 2022.



A recording of HMNC’s presentation will be available beginning Monday, January 10th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and is accessible through the following webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/8cdabece-0a13-4dd6-9c11-4a6a63d7ed85. The webcast recording will be available via the above link for 90 days.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with HMNC's management team

About HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a global precision psychiatry biopharma company pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, leading to far shorter treatments and higher remission rates. The Company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The Company has operations in Germany with plans to open operations in the United States in the near future and is backed by a renowned global venture capital firm, several family offices and a strategic healthcare investor. The Company now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.

