HMRC leaves woman too poor to pay for her own funeral

A pensioner was left too poor to afford her own funeral after HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) took a year to issue her income tax refund.

Vivian Cordingley, who had learning difficulties and was physically disabled, was required to make tax repayment claims on income she drew from a trust that her late sister had left to her.

But tax office delays and mistakes in processing her claims led to her accruing thousands of pounds in legal and accounting fees.

Despite the tax office apologising and paying out compensation, it meant there was not enough money to cover her funeral costs after she died last year.

It comes as HMRC grapples with a customer service crisis that saw nearly one million calls to the tax office go unanswered in January ahead of the self-assessment deadline.

Callers had to wait a record 25 minutes on average before the phone was answered.

In March, HMRC was forced to halt plans to push customers online by closing its phone lines for almost six months a year after Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, intervened.

The Telegraph revealed last year that fewer tax office staff were working in the office than during lockdown, despite the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee calling out “unacceptable” levels of customer service.

Between January and March, only 53pc of civil servants working in HMRC’s Whitehall headquarters were at their desks in an average week.

HMRC has repeatedly denied its working from home policy is to blame for its drop in customer service levels.

When Ms Cordingley – who had no living relatives – died in 2023 aged 79, her estate was worth just £1,039, not enough to cover the £4,246 cost of her funeral and tombstone.

HMRC received a request on Ms Cordingley’s behalf to issue an income tax repayment for the 2020-21 tax year in August 2021.

Yet despite multiple attempts by her accountant and solicitor to chase down the money owed and a complaint being raised, the repayment was not issued until August 2022, The Telegraph understands. HMRC also made errors in calculating the final amount.

HMRC apologised to Ms Cordingley and awarded her £225 compensation. By October 2023 – two months after Ms Cordingley’s death – HMRC had also issued tax refunds totalling £650.

However, Michael Sandler, Ms Cordingley’s solicitor, said she incurred around £3,500 in fees as he and her accountant chased HMRC and argued for compensation on their client’s behalf.

He added: “The public are being shafted. You try to communicate with HMRC to know what’s going on and you can’t get anywhere – they don’t communicate.

“Their caseworkers are probably working at home and most of them don’t have a clue what they’re doing. They can’t even do simple income tax repayment claims.”

The difference between the value of Ms Cordingley’s estate and her funeral costs was paid by the the two charities who were beneficiaries of her sister’s trust, and by Mr Sandler himself.

Mr Sandler complained to the Adjudicator’s Office about Ms Cordingley’s case, arguing that HMRC should have offered more compensation to cover her costs.

The Adjudicator did not uphold the complaint. It found that HMRC had apologised and issued redress consistent with their complaints guidelines, and that the amount of money they paid in compensation was “reasonable”.

However, it also concluded that the tax office had made mistakes in Ms Cordingley’s case.

The Adjudicator’s report read: “We found that HMRC have shown poor customer service and complaint handling by means of delay and a failure to acknowledge or respond to the complaint.

“HMRC also made processing errors and delayed in issuing an income tax repayment.”

An HMRC spokesperson said: “We apologised to Mrs [sic] Cordingley and provided her with redress before she passed away.”

