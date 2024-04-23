HMRC continues to break its own rules – with dire consequences

Close up of young woman handling personal banking and finance with laptop at home

Email your tax questions to Mike via email: taxhacks@telegraph.co.uk

The HMRC Charter is an important document for the protection of taxpayer rights, and since the 2009 Finance Act it has carried statutory force.

The charter confirms that HM Revenue and Customs will work within the law to make sure everyone pays only the correct amount of tax.

Importantly, taxpayers have the right to appeal to an independent tax tribunal if they disagree with the amount of tax being demanded, with the charter also saying: “We’ll be mindful of your wider personal situation”.

Tax inspectors have their own compliance handbook, which at CH14300, says: “We do not require payment of disputed penalties in any regime until the dispute is resolved. If you receive an appeal against a penalty…you must make arrangements to inhibit debt management action.”

Most of my meetings with tax inspectors over the years have been professional and pleasant. One thing that annoyed me, however, was when one of them (they always arrived in pairs) would look at me earnestly and tell me I had to appreciate we were dealing with public money. My response was that the money under discussion belonged to my client and would remain so unless or until either my client or a court of law said otherwise.

In short, taxpayers have the absolute right to dispute a tax or penalty demand. They should not suffer a financial loss in defending that right. It is in light of this that I found the recently reported case of Erridge vs Revenue and Customs so distressing.

I will introduce the case here using words from the judgement: “Mr Erridge is dyslexic. He does not read books because he cannot recognise and retain the material on the page so as to follow a story. His spelling is extremely poor. He left school at 16 and took up work in the ready mixed concrete industry.”

Mr Erridge did not let these difficulties hold him back. He married and the couple had their first child in 2002, a second in 2008 and a third in 2013. Mrs Erridge claimed child benefit accordingly. They managed to save up enough to buy their own house. Mr Erridge worked hard, and by 2012-13 his income was £36,000 – all taxed via PAYE. In 2013-14, his income rose to a little over £50,000. Readers will understand that this brought him within the High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC) regime.

However, what happened next could have happened in other tax situations.

On November 10 2022, Mr Erridge received seven tax assessments relating to the HICBC, totalling £15,374. Shortly afterwards he received a demand for penalties of £4,151 for failing to notify HMRC of his HICBC liability, making a total of £19,525.

Story continues

This was naturally very distressing for Mr Erridge, and far more than he could afford to pay. He appointed Mr Keith Alden of MCO Accountants to represent him. Mr Alden duly wrote to HMRC appealing the assessments on behalf of Mr Erridge, and requesting a payment plan.

On December 23 2022, HMRC wrote again to Mr Erridge refusing all the appeals. Mr Erridge again tried to agree a payment plan for the tax and penalties so that he could pay the amounts shown as due over a period of time. However, HMRC told him that he didn’t earn enough for them to agree a payment plan with him, and that collection of the total sum assessed, plus accrued interest, would be passed to an external debt recovery agency.

He was then told that he had to find a lump sum to pay HMRC and needed to take action urgently.

The only significant asset he owned was the family home. He contacted a local estate agent and asked him to put the property on the market at the “sell now price”. This was less than that which could have been obtained had the house been sold at its market value.

Mr Erridge received an offer within two weeks, the property was sold and HMRC were paid, with him suffering a financial loss in the process.

However, in court the judges concluded that Mr Erridge had not been careless and as a consequence they cancelled all the penalties. They also cancelled five of the six assessments, leaving just £2,500 for 2018-19 remaining. They wanted to cancel that as well but were prevented from doing so by the relevant legislation. Instead, they issued encouragement for HMRC to give up the remaining assessment using their powers under Extra Statutory Concession A19.

They concluded: “It is not in dispute that Mr Erridge was put under pressure by HMRC to raise money to pay the assessments and the penalties, and that he had to sell the family home to do so. He has thus suffered financial loss and distress.”

Referring to the HMRC Compliance Handbook CH14300 noted above, they said: “HMRC therefore acted in contravention of their own guidance by failing to inhibit collection of the penalties.”

In summary, Mr Erridge was forced by HMRC, in contravention of their own guidance, to sell his home at a discount when the tax actually due was at most £2,500 – or nothing at all, if it had accepted the request of the judges.

However, an HMRC spokesman said: “ESC A19 cannot apply where the customer has an obligation to notify us of a liability such as HICBC. We disagree that the tribunal is requesting that we apply ESC 19”.

I invite readers to look at paragraphs 69 to 72 in the judgment and consider whether they think the judges were suggesting that HMRC should do so. The case can be accessed here.

Last week, I set out my concern about a different tax case which exposed some very serious shortfalls by HMRC. That taxpayer has duly received an apology. However, Mr Erridge’s case is an even worse example of the way some HMRC officers have operated. In my view, HMRC should now offer compensation to Mr Erridge for the whole amount of his financial loss on the sale of his home, together with a payment in recognition of his costs and the distress he has needlessly suffered.

Recommended

HMRC just lost a case – thousands of people could get money back

Read more

I asked a representative of HMRC if it would apologise and compensate Mr Erridge for his financial loss. They declined to answer that question, but commented: “We will never ask a customer to sell their main home to pay their tax debt”.

There have been more clashes between the Government and the judiciary in this parliament than I can ever remember. It may frustrate politicians, but judicial independence is fundamental as a means of protecting citizens against overzealous government departments – HMRC in particular.

Historically, our judges have been drawn mainly from the ranks of barristers. However, this seems to be changing, with more solicitors and accountants progressing to the bench.

A fine example is Anne Redston, who was the senior judge in this case. She is an accountant and previously head of UK tax at EY, one of the big four accountancy firms. She has vast tax experience and a fair mind, which she has used to full advantage in her rulings. She has also not held back from criticism of those before her where it was warranted. I see this as a very positive trend.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.