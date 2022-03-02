U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,352.26
    +46.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,714.34
    +419.39 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,582.78
    +50.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.56
    +30.05 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.57
    +4.16 (+4.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.10
    -14.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.37 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1072
    -0.0057 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8180
    +0.1110 (+6.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3316
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5540
    +0.6640 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,155.60
    +566.09 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.59
    -5.95 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.06
    +96.86 (+1.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

HMS Core Showcases Future-Facing Open Capabilities at MWC Barcelona 2022, Empowering Developers to Create the Ideal App

·3 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMS Core has been unveiled to the public at MWC 2022 in Barcelona, exhibiting at three booths in Hall 1 of Fira Gran Via, from February 28 to March 3. The three booths are showcasing the brand-new open capabilities released in HMS Core 6 and highlight two types of services, namely, services tailored for graphics and video, 3D product display, and gaming; services designed for improved operations and expedited growth via sign-in, push notifications, payment, and data analysis. These services address the core needs of today's developers for creating ideal apps.

HMS Core Showcases Future-Facing Open Capabilities at MWC Barcelona 2022, Empowering Developers to Create the Ideal App
HMS Core Showcases Future-Facing Open Capabilities at MWC Barcelona 2022, Empowering Developers to Create the Ideal App

HMS Core 6, unveiled in October 2021, supports a wide range of devices, operating systems, and usage scenarios. New kits — such as 3D Modeling Kit, Audio Editor Kit, Video Editor Kit, and Keyring — address needs in fields ranging from app services and graphics to media and security. To ensure a top-notch development experience across the board, other existing kits have been substantially improved.

HMS Core brings innovative services that enrich daily use

At MWC 2022, groundbreaking services designed for fields such as graphics and video, 3D product display, and gaming that are available at the exhibition booths include:

  • 3D Modeling Kit — transforms object images shot from different angles using an RGB-camera phone into 3D models

  • AR Engine — offers basic AR capabilities such as motion tracking, environment tracking, body tracking, and face tracking, to help bridge real and virtual worlds via real-time ray tracing

  • Computer Graphics (CG) Kit — comes with the Volumetric Fog plugin, to produce highly realistic fog with real-time interactive lighting

  • Scene Kit — offers a real-time ray tracing plugin that simulates reflections on lake water

  • AR Measure from Huawei — integrates AR Engine to accurately measure the length and area of an object and height of the human body, as well as volume of a cube.

HMS Core delivers kits that make end-to-end operations truly seamless

HMS Core enables developers to deliver a better user experience via sign-in, push notifications, and payment. Thanks to HMS Core's powerful data analysis capabilities, developers are able to manage and promote their apps with remarkable ease, consequently realizing targeted operations and business success. Notable services include:

  • Account Kit — provides a quick and secure sign-in, sparing users the complex steps of account registration and sign-in authentication

  • Push Kit — serves as a stable and targeted messaging service with extensive platform support

  • In-App Purchases (IAP) — provides developers with access to various major mobile payment methods (both global and local)

  • Analytics Kit — serves as a one-stop data analysis platform to support data collection, data analysis, data insights, and business growth, within a strict user privacy framework. FairPrice, a Singaporean shopping app that runs on Android, iOS, and Web platforms, has utilized Analytics Kit to make a comprehensive analysis of data from all platforms, so as to make informed product operations decisions throughout the entire user lifecycle.

Looking forward, HMS Core will remain committed to innovative and open solutions, facilitating app development with better services, improving app innovation and operations for a better user experience, and laying the foundation for an all-scenario, all-connected app ecosystem.

To learn more about HMS Core, please visit HUAWEI Developers (huawei.com)

SOURCE Huawei consumer business group

Recommended Stories

  • Apple cuts Russia off from its products and services

    Apple has cut off sales of its products in Russia, as tech companies escalate measures against the country.

  • U.S. Expects Chinese Tech Firms to Help Choke Off Russia Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington is expected to lean on major Chinese companies from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to Lenovo Group Ltd. to join U.S.-led sanctions against Russia, aiming to cripple the country’s ability to buy key technologies and components.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Ass

  • Nvidia calls in authorities after hackers steal workers' log-ins and leak them online

    Nvidia, the US microchip giant, has alerted authorities after hackers stole employees’ login details and began leaking them online.

  • Fitbit owners told to stop wearing Ionic smartwatches as they could overheat and burn

    Owners of Fitbit’s Ionic smartwatches have been told to stop wearing them in fear they could overheat and cause burns. More than 100 people have reported being burnt by the watch after its battery overheated, said the US Consumer Product Safety Commission in its announcement. As such, users wore told to “immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches” and contact Fitbit for a refund.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Rally Isn’t Over Yet, SOL Starts Fresh Uptrend

    Bitcoin price rallied over 15%, ether price surged above $3,000, and SOL might start a significant uptrend above the $100 level.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Dialect Raises $4.1M to Bring ‘Smart Messaging’ to Solana

    The project wants Solana-based DeFi apps to have actionable alerts and wallet-to-wallet chat.

  • Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Closes C$75.5 Million (US$58.5 Million) Series A Funding, Accelerating its Mission to Create the World's First Human-Like Intelligence in General-Purpose Robots to Address Labour Shortages Around the World

    Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation, a company focused on creating the world's first human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots, today announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed C$75.5 million (US$58.5 million) Series A funding. Investors include Bell, Evok Innovations, Export Development Canada, Magna, SE Health, Verizon Ventures, and Workday Ventures.

  • Nvidia Hackers Are Selling Software to Bypass Ethereum Hashrate Limiter

    LAPSUS$ said it’s selling a customized driver that could help miners get around the hash rate limiter installed on Nvidia’s high-end gaming cards.

  • This crazy new battery the size of a salt grain can power a computer

    It seems like technology continues to get smaller and smaller. In the past, cellphones used to be massive, but now you can buy versions that are as powerful as small computers with less bulk than earlier models. A group of scientists at the Chemnitz University of Technology appears to be taking that same approach. Instead … The post This crazy new battery the size of a salt grain can power a computer appeared first on BGR.

  • Connecteam raises $120M at an $800M+ valuation for its all-in-one communications app for deskless workers

    In the latest development, Connecteam -- an all-in-one app providing HR tools, communications services, and daily operations management (eg scheduling, virtual time cards) -- has raised $120 million, funding that it will be using to continue building out the functionality on its platform -- recruitment is one area that is currently missing, for example,  -- and to bring on more customers. Stripes and Insight Partners co-led this round, a Series C, with Tiger Global, Qumra Capital, and O.G. Tech also participating. Connecteam is not disclosing its valuation but Amir Nehemia, the startup's CEO and co-founder, hinted that it was typical for a Series C. A well-placed source tells me that the valuation with this round just over $800 million.

  • CSG Celebrates Milestone Implementation of Its Award-Winning Revenue Management SaaS Solution on AWS

    Industry leadership and domain expertise showcased at Mobile World Congress 2022

  • Ukrainian cyber group to launch guerrilla warfare on Russian power grid

    Russian foreign ministry says its embassies were under cyberattack by ‘cyber terrorists from Ukraine’

  • Analyst Report: salesforce.com, inc.

    Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company’s main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce.com also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

  • Here's a Closer Look at Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy"

    With the musician's Hot Step Air Terra release quickly approaching, we now have a closer look at...

  • Nvidia says employee, company information leaked online after cyber attack

    "We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed on the Nvidia environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," the company's spokesperson said in a statement. Nvidia added it was working to analyze the information that has been leaked and does not anticipate any disruption to the company's business. At a market cap of about $600 billion, Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States.

  • Newly-discovered Android malware steals banking app login credentials

    Earlier this month, security researchers at ThreatFabric discovered a dangerous new trojan. They dubbed it Xenomorph due to its ties with the Alien malware, which started to make the rounds in fall of 2020. But while the code resembles that of Alien, the Xenomorph malware is far more capable. According to ThreatFabric, more than 50,000 … The post Newly-discovered Android malware steals banking app login credentials appeared first on BGR.

  • NUROSENE ADVANCES BRAIN HEALTH WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS SCIENCE-FIRST NURO APP

    Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI derived technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, announces the launch of their new Nuro App, designed to improve and advance mental well being.

  • Instagram is shutting down its standalone IGTV app

    Instagram is ending support for its standalone app for IGTV, the company announced on Monday. Meta, Instagram's parent company, confirmed to TechCrunch that the app will be removed from app stores in mid-March. Instagram says it will now focus on having all video on its main app and that it will continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months.

  • Apple hit with sixth antitrust fine over Dutch dating apps payments

    Apple still hasn't complied with a Dutch antitrust order to allow local dating apps to have the option to use third party payment tech to sell digital content to their app users. Apple has been maintaining a public silence for weeks on this issue -- including after the EU's head of digital strategy, EVP Margrethe Vestager, called out its behavior last week, accusing the company of a deliberate tactic of choosing to pay fines rather than comply with competition orders.