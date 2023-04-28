HMV to return to flagship Oxford Street store after four-year absence

File photo dated 28/12/18 of the HMV store on Oxford Street in London as the music retailer has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators amid a cash crisis at the firm. Gift vouchers for HMV will be honoured so long as stores continue to trade, administrators have said. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Saturday December 29, 2018. See PA story CITY HMV Vouchers. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire - Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

HMV will be returning to its flagship Oxford Street shop four years after shutting its doors.

The music retailer announced that it has struck a deal to reopen its celebrated store on London's biggest shopping street.

The site was opened by composer Edward Elgar in 1921, but was closed in 2019 after HMV collapsed into administration.

The company was bought out by Canadian retailer Sunrise Records, owned by billionaire Doug Putman. He said the most requested store among HMV shoppers had been for one in central London, and it had been working on opening a location for a long time.

"We knew we needed to get a store back in London and it feels like the timing is right," he said.

However, Mr Putman said that while having one store "makes a lot of sense", HMV would not be opening up more locations in central London "unless things change and it becomes easier to operate".

HMV has stores in shopping centres in Shepherd's Bush, west London, and in Bromley, south London. Sunrise Records also owns Fopp, whose flagship record store is in Covent Garden.

20th December 1973: The interior of the HMV music shop, Oxford Street, London. The shop is suffering from a lack of electricity. (Photo by Angela Deane-Drummond/Evening Standard/Getty Images) - Angela Deane-Drummond/Hulton Archive

Concerns have been mounting among retailers that London is becoming a less attractive place to have stores. Luxury brands including Burberry, Harrods and Selfridges have criticised the Government's move to axe VAT-free shopping for tourists. They argue that it is pushing more tourists to spend in other European cities including Paris and Milan.

Mr Putman, who also owns Toys "R" Us Canada, called for steps to make Oxford Street more affordable for retailers, and to revive the West End, which in recent years has been overrun with American candy stores and souvenir shops.

"We're getting there, but we're not fully there," he said. Mr Putman named business rates as one area that the Government "needed to get figured out".

He added: "The more retailers that are around us and not just souvenir shops, the better it is for business".

HMV is opening the Oxford Street shop after a resurgence of vinyl helped drive a turnaround at the business. Earlier this year, HMV posted its largest profits since it was rescued from administration.

Mr Putman said the London store would be stocking items similar to what shoppers would remember, but with more vinyl, pop culture products and apparel. "It's a large store, there's a lot of space to do tons of great stuff. We're going to be getting bands to play, and it's just a great location. We're pretty excited to be there."