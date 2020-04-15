HNA Group Secures Investor Support for Yuan Bond Repayment Delay

(Bloomberg) -- The beleaguered HNA Group Co. has pulled off an escape from a domestic bond default after a hastily arranged creditor meeting that caused a stir in China’s investment community.

The heavily indebted Chinese conglomerate said Wednesday it has garnered enough support from bondholders for a proposal to extend by one year the maturity of a 390 million yuan ($55 million) 7.1% note that originally comes due Wednesday, according to a company filing.

HNA Group said that three investors holding 345 million yuan in principal of the bond, representing 98.3% of the valid votes at a creditor meeting Tuesday, agreed to its proposal to delay repayment of the bond.

The news came after another HNA Group bond, a 5.99% yuan note due 2022, suffered a record slump earlier Wednesday. The selloff followed an apology by the conglomerate that said Tuesday’s meeting was arranged quickly and without sufficient preparation.

The company, whose restructuring is being overseen by a government-led work group, asked bondholders via email to register for the meeting at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, giving them only a half-hour to complete the task, according to four bondholders. The meeting started after 8 p.m., with the investors required to submit their feedback by 9:30 p.m., according to a company statement on ChinaBond.

The short notice and tight schedule associated with the meeting triggered widespread criticism among investors, with some HNA Group bondholders complaining about an extreme lack of time for them to register.

In the apology letter issued via its official WeChat social media account, the company said it asked investors to vote on the maturity-extension plan with “inadequate notice and preparation.” It pledged to be more transparent in relevant disclosures to ensure investors’ lawful rights and interests.

“It is a very flawed process, and it will make credit investors hurt a lot,” said Qi Junwen, a fund manager at Yongan Guofu Asset Management Co. He added that such a move will deal a blow to investors’ confidence, which may prompt them to shun weaker debt issuers and cause such borrowers increased refinancing difficulties.

Essence Securities Co., a trustee of the HNA bond coming due Wednesday, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Calls to HNA Group went unanswered.

As of 6:10 p.m. Beijing time, the bond due in 2022 dropped by 25.8% to 29 yuan out of a face value of 100 yuan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

