U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.14
    +98.07 (+2.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,182.88
    +548.05 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,682.63
    +361.24 (+3.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.85
    +53.45 (+3.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.92
    +0.31 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.80
    +19.90 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.59 (+3.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9849
    +0.0125 (+1.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9590
    -0.0510 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1434
    +0.0254 (+2.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7120
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,557.44
    +402.40 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.58
    +9.11 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

HNRC TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL INTEREST IN CUNNINGHAM ENERGY

·4 min read

Acquisition to increase Revenue and Asset Value Substantially

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp (OTC: HNRC) ("HNRC or the Company") announced today that it extended its Letter of Intent to acquire additional interest, for up to 100% interest,  in Cunningham Energy, LLC on or before December 31, 2022.

The company has previously announced the competition of the acquisition of a 9% interest of Cunningham Energy, in cash and securities, valued at $19,620,000.

HNRC will utilize an existing Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation with cash and securities for the acquisition of the additional interest in Cunningham Energy with the purpose of acquiring, exploring, and producing oil and gas in the United States and Canada. The proposed investment is for up to USD $100,000,000 in cash and securities and subject to the competition of due diligence and financing. The parties are committed to closing the transaction on or before December 31, 2022.  Under the Letter of Intent additional future development funding for up to $600,000,000 from SPAC and PIPE follow on transactions are also planned.  These acquisition interests bring HNRC into the Oil & Gas Exploration and Production business with room for further asset and revenue growth.

An independent engineering company has completed an evaluation of the Oil & Gas Assets of Cunningham Energy. The appraised value of the company's leasehold position as of May 18th, 2022, is $218 million dollars, assuming the current proposed 40 well drilling program is completed. The acquisition of the 9% interest of Cunningham Energy, in cash and securities, is valued at $19,620,000, which increases the company asset value by $0.39c per share to $2.82 per share from $2.43 per share, up 16% as reported in their Q2 financials an August 1, 2022, based on the  current shares outstanding. 

With this acquisition, the company further expands its interest in Oil, Natural Gas and Oil Field Services properties. It further expands its overall business interest to Canada and is looking to increase expansion internationally.

Cunningham Energy is an independent producer of oil and gas. Cunningham Energy conducts operations and oil/gas interests in the Appalachian Basin with over 30,000 plus net acres of leasehold. Cunningham Energy was formed in 2008 and was a pioneer of shallow horizontal oil drilling in West Virginia starting in 2014.  During its future phase 1 development program in West Virginia, Cunningham Energy is to permit, drill, and complete 20 Shallow horizontal Big Injun, Weir, and Berea Sandstone Oil wells to fulfil legacy drilling & lease obligations. Identified currently are 68 potential development well sites on existing leases with plans to expand the company's leasehold footprint through future acquisitions and leasing.

Cunningham Energy is engaging auditors to complete its last two years audited statements for a listing onto NASDAQ or NYSE.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS: HNRC)(www.hnrcholdings.com) is a diversified energy company with oil and gas interests as well as wastewater treatment facilities.  Additionally, the company owns over $53 million in non-energy assets which it will spin off into Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. (WDHI) in 2022.  HNRC Shareholders of record prior to the end of 2022 will receive equity in WDHI based on shares owned in HNRC.  The spin-off changes the focus of the company towards its energy reserves, the Halff Oil Field in Crockett County, Texas, 83 oil wells, estimated 33 million barrels of oil and water treatment and appraised reserves of $69 million. Furthermore, the company's net earnings Q2 Revenue $5.13M +41% Y/Y, increased 38%, $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), $74M Assets, NAV $2.43/share for the first six months of 2022. The company will also continue to seek new oil and gas and wastewater acquisitions as it focuses on creating more value for HNRC investors.

The Company, through its subsidiary Houston Natural Resources, Inc sponsored HNR Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HNRA).

About Cunningham Energy LLC

Cunningham Energy (www.cunninghamenergy.com) is an independent producer of oil and gas based in Charleston, West Virginia. The company was formed in 2008 for the purpose of acquiring, exploring, and producing oil and gas in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Williston Basins. Since inception we have relied on past experience in parallel with the application of new technologies to succeed in the ever-changing field of efficient energy production. Cunningham Energy is positioned to take advantage of current and future trends in oil and natural gas production throughout these basins with aggressive but responsible decisions in the coming future.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Follow Us

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hnrc-to-acquire-additional-interest-in-cunningham-energy-301650986.html

SOURCE Houston Natural Resources Corp

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America Are Gaining Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were trading roughly 6% higher at 10:23 a.m. ET today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. Bank of America reported diluted earnings per share of $0.81 on total revenue of $24.5 billion, both numbers that beat analyst estimates for the quarter. Thanks to the higher-interest-rate environment, which is increasing the yields on many bank loans and bond holdings, NII for the quarter came in at $13.8 billion, $1.4 billion higher than the previous quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) recent US$12b drop adds to long-term losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ), it is important to understand the...

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • 3 Red Flags for Carnival Stock

    Down 67% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has probably landed on some value investors' radar. Like most cruise companies, Carnival was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) no-sail order scuttled its operations for much of 2020. As of the third quarter, Carnival reports $28.5 billion in long-term debt -- up from just $9.7 billion at the end of 2019.

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The cloud-driven platform enables companies to share previously unavailable or proprietary data to gain a better understanding of it and how to analyze it. The company's customer base is also expanding. Total customers rose 23% year over year for Q2, while customers bringing in more than $1 million in product revenue doubled to 246.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's (NYSE:TEVA) recent 6.0% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ), then you'll have to look...

  • More Likely to 5X First: GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were two of the market's hottest meme stocks last year. GameStop's stock hit a split-adjusted all-time high of $86.88, but it now trades at about $25.

  • Investors Heavily Search Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Delta (DAL) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought Last Week

    I don't mind going out in the rain, and that's probably why I didn't have a problem buying stocks last week. I bought a new stock and added to two existing positions last Wednesday. What was in my shopping bag?  I was a buyer of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), UiPath (NYSE: PATH), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) last week.

  • 14 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 14 best mid-cap stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now. Mid-cap stocks may be thought of as the “sweet spot” between the rampant volatility of small-caps and the stability […]

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Beyond Meat Stock?

    First, Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested in late September for an alleged assault at a college football game. Beyond Meat isn't profitable yet, and its net loss more than quadrupled year over year to $198 million on just $256 million in revenue in the first half of 2022 as it liquidated its inventories.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Investors Heavily Search Novavax, Inc. (NVAX): Here is What You Need to Know

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Roblox stock surges after growth in September DAUs and bookings, while previous revenue estimates adjusted down

    Roblox Corp. reported September metrics Monday that showed average daily active users (DAUs) rose 23% from a year ago to 57.8 million, which was down from 59.9 million in August but up from 52.2 million in July. Hours engaged for the month were up 16% to 4.0 billion, while estimated bookings increased 11% to 15% to between $212 million and $219 million. The immersive digital experiences company's stock surged 12.2% in premarket trading. The company also updated its "paying user life" estimate to

  • What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q3 Earnings?

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in Q3 from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets.

  • Tesla Could Be a ‘Zombie Stock’ as Interest Rates Rise

    New Constructs CEO David Trainer says the EV maker's stock, down nearly 40% so far this year, has more room to fall.

  • BP Buys Renewable Natural-Gas Company in $4.1 Billion Deal

    Archaea Energy said Monday it is being bought by BP PLC for $26 a share in cash, or a total enterprise value of $4.1 billion, including $800 million of net debt. The cash consideration represents a 38% premium to the renewable natural-gas company’s average share price for the 30 days ended Friday, Archaea said. Certain existing Archaea shareholders, who collectively own 27% of its shares outstanding, have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the transaction.