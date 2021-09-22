U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,404.89
    +50.70 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,354.81
    +434.97 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,898.82
    +152.42 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.82
    +36.63 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.91
    +1.42 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.34 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0150 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3661
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6180
    +0.3980 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,284.61
    +381.56 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.61
    +42.13 (+4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

HNRC Outlines Five Revenue Streams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) ("HNR or the Company") announced today that it expects the company and its subsidiaries to report strong future growth from multiple revenue streams.

The Company's subsidiary Houston Natural Resources, Inc ("HNRI") has a wholly owned subsidiary, HNR Oil Services LLC that owns a licensed, multifaceted recycling facility that provides environmental remediation and protection for both the planet and its producer. The Company generates multiple streams of revenue via saltwater disposal & byproduct remediation, that includes the following sources:

  • Fee income from wastewater disposal treatment provided to producers.

  • Oil sales recovered from the water treatment processing

  • Future oil and gas sales from development of 83 existing wells. The company intends to obtain financing of up to $1.5 million to commence the rework of the wells in the fourth quarter of 2021 to commence generating revenue

  • After completion of construction and installation of Thermal Distortion Unit (TDU) anticipated in the 1st quarter of 2022. The Toxic Solids Destruction Remediation & Recycling side of the facility. Road based material sales are expected to generate an additional $500,000$1 million per month in N.O.I.

  • Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc ("WDHI") anticipates long term, consistent revenues from fee and interest income from its assets.

WDHI has business operations that provide products & services in the Information Technology & Healthcare markets. WDHI generated $9,523,634 in revenues & $2,973,320 in earnings from fee and interest income for the period ended December 31, 2020. Expansion of existing operations and acquisitions are being considered for 2022 to continue increasing shareholder value.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp (HoustonNaturalResources.com) (OTC: HNRC). The Company is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with sustainable environmental services of toxic oil field waste disposal and recycling that are environmentally safe and socially responsible. HNRC anticipates up listing onto OTCQX or major exchange. The company is preparing an SEC filing to become an SEC reporting company.

About Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.(www.wdhinc.net). The company is a diversified holding company with investments and business operations that provide products & services in the Information Technology & Healthcare markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:
Houston Natural Resources Corp.
E-mail: frank@HoustonNaturalResources.com
Phone: +1-(757)-707-4563
Houston Texas USA

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hnrc-outlines-five-revenue-streams-301383065.html

SOURCE Houston Natural Resources Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Stitch Fix surges after earnings beat, FedEx’s warning, Adobe growth slows

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the latest earnings from Stitch Fix, FedEx, and Adobe.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Endo Launches First and Only Generic Version of Chantix® (varenicline) Tablets in the United States

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Par), has begun shipping the generic version of Pfizer's Chantix® (varenicline), 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets, following final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy?

    Can the stock for this graphics processing units designer keep moving higher despite its already massive growth?

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    You don't need to look for obscure stocks for high growth. These past winners are great bets for the future.

  • Canada's Aurora Cannabis to shut down a facility in Edmonton

    The company said medical distribution from the Aurora Polaris facility that is being shut down will move to an adjacent factory called Aurora Sky, while manufacturing will move to its Aurora River factory in Ontario. "We aspire to be a leaner, more agile organization that keeps pace with our competition and is on a path to profitability," a spokesperson for the company said in an email statement.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Michael Pausic’s Foxhaven Asset Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy now according to Michael Pausic’s Foxhaven Asset Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Pausic’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Michael Pausic’s Foxhaven Asset Management. Serving as its portfolio […]

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Chi

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?