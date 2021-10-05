U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,310.50
    +19.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,021.00
    +151.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,526.75
    +64.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.20
    +9.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.46
    +0.84 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.60
    -8.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +0.99 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1600
    +0.2420 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,843.43
    +2,220.21 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.40
    +989.72 (+407.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.53
    +48.52 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

(HNST) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading The Honest Company, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of The Honest Company, Inc. ("The Honest Company" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HNST). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased The Honest Company common stock pursuant or traceable to the May 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 15, 2021.

According to the complaint, The Honest Company and the Offering Documents made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) that, prior to the IPO, the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) that, at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing The Honest Company class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of The Honest Company class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hnst-deadline-did-you-suffer-a-substantial-loss-contact-johnson-fistel-about-leading-the-honest-company-inc-class-action-lawsuit-301392849.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Does the Sell-Off of BioNTech and Moderna Stocks Present a Buying Opportunity?

    These vaccine stocks are now cheaper due to investors' reaction to Merck's COVID-19 pill data.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets stocks under $5. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks Under $5. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of close to 11 million, is one of the hottest places in the finance world, […]

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • Lordstown Motors Stock Is Tanking Because One Analyst Just Said It Could Fall to $2

    Stock in electric truck maker Lordstown Motors is dropping after Morgan Stanley cut its price target for shares to $2.

  • Sell Or Hold? NVDA Stock Shows How To Handle Growth Stocks In A Stock Market Correction

    How should you handle leading growth stocks in a stock market correction? Nvidia shows how to sell or hold.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • Why Selling Its Only Factory to Foxconn Could Be a Lifeline for Lordstown Motors

    Looking to get its financial engine firing vigorously again, electric vehicle (EV) start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) announced a tentative deal to sell most of its eponymous Lordstown facility to Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF). Foxconn is a Taiwanese electronics maker gaining an EV market foothold through partnerships with electric car companies like Fisker (NYSE: FSR). While the alliance is a gamble, it could free Lordstown from several current problems, explaining the stock market's enthusiastic response.

  • Moderna: Incredible Growth at Uncomfortable Share Price

    Moderna (MRNA) makes a strong case to be known as one of the top innovators on the planet. The company's breakthrough vaccine, now referred to as Spikevax, is helping the world curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic is far from over, Moderna's shot is likely to keep cash flows coming in steadily over the next 18 months. It's not just COVID-19 vaccines that have investors driving the top into the stratosphere, though. The company's incredible mRNA technology could pave the way for furthe

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures rise, tech stocks recover some losses

    Stock futures rose Tuesday morning as technology stocks recovered some losses after a selloff on Monday, when a rotation away from growth names picked up steam as concerns over inflation lingered.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.