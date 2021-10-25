HNST INVESTOR ALERT: SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT FILED

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased HNST common stock pursuant or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Honest Company's May 2021 initial public offering may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/HonestCompany for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted that: (i) prior to the IPO, Honest Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (ii) at the time of the IPO, Honest Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; and (iii) as a result, Honest Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted.

Interested Honest Company investors have until November 15, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

