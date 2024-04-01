Ho Bee Land Full Year 2023 Earnings: S$0.39 loss per share (vs S$0.25 profit in FY 2022)

Ho Bee Land (SGX:H13) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$497.6m (up 4.8% from FY 2022).

Net loss: S$259.8m (down by 257% from S$165.9m profit in FY 2022).

S$0.39 loss per share (down from S$0.25 profit in FY 2022).

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Property Investment segment contributing a total revenue of S$255.8m (51% of total revenue). The most substantial expense, totaling S$568.8m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how H13's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Risk Analysis

