Ho Chi Minh City wins multiple awards at World Travel Awards & World MICE Awards 2022

On 23 October 2022, Ho Chi Minh City was named 'Asia's Best MICE Destination' in three consecutive World MICE Awards from 2020 to 2022.

In September 2022, Ho Chi Minh City won its first-ever World Travel Awards. for 'Asia's Leading Business Travel Destination', as well as 'Asia's Leading City Tourist Board 2022' for Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since March 2022, all Vietnam destinations are open, no self-isolation is required, and all regulations for COVID-19 testing required before entering will be suspended for international visitors, and the government has reinstated its pre-COVID-19 visa policies. Since Ho Chi Minh City is Vietnam's economic hub and has been fully equipped with its abundance of five-star hotels, world-class conference centers, and its length and depth of experience with global tourism, it makes Ho Chi Minh City become the ideal destination for MICE & Bleisure Travel in Vietnam and Asia.

Ideal City for the MICE and Bleisure Travel

With a decades-long global reputation for excellence in the travel and tourism industry, Ho Chi Minh City's victory over eight rivals, including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Seoul, and Singapore, to be named Asia's Best MICE Tourism Destination in three consecutive World MICE Awards from 2020 – 2022 is not surprising given its decades-long reputation for excellence in the travel and tourism sector.

Mr. Graham Cooke praised "Ho Chi Minh City is an impressive cosmopolitan destination, rich in history and culture but with a dynamic, forward-thinking outlook. Vietnam is not only a tremendously exciting destination within Asia, but I believe it will soon become a tourism epicenter on the global stage. We foresee an era of unprecedented growth as more brands and tourism development products are attracted to the nation".

In the aviation sector, Vietnam Airlines earned the prestigious accolade of 'Asia's Leading Airline Brand' as well as 'Asia's Leading Airline – Economy Class.

In other categories, GEM Center won Vietnam's Best Convention Centre and Vietravel Holdings was named Vietnam's Best MICE Organizer.

Ho Chi Minh City implemented a MICE policy aimed at attracting international and domestic visitors.

Ho Chi Minh City's MICE policy also supports and encourages businesses, including welcome programs, gifts for the delegation, and free admission or reduced ticket prices to attraction sites, local experiences, and performances…

On July 15, Ho Chi Minh City welcomed a delegation of 460 guests from India, one of the largest international MICE delegations ever to Vietnam. The delegation was welcomed at the airport and had a private welcome ceremony organized by the city.

MICE events are professional occasions, but they are also mini-vacations. Ho Chi Minh City's tropical weather makes it an ideal vacation destination, but it is the city's resources, infrastructure, and hospitality experience that make it such a successful MICE destination. Plus, it is not without reason that Ho Chi Minh City was chosen since the city is Vietnam's economic hub and has been fully equipped with its abundance of five-star hotels, world-class conference centers, and its length and depth of experience with global tourism.

Ho Chi Minh City's world-class MICE infrastructure, known for its easily accessible transportation, makes it the ideal host city for international events. Ho Chi Minh City is constantly seeking to improve and make every event held in this vibrant Ho Chi Minh City better than the last.

To learn more about Ho Chi Minh's City MICE Policy, please visit

https://www.visithcmc.vn/en/news/ky-ket-trien-khai-chuong-trinh-du-lich-mice-thanh-pho-ho-chi-minh

