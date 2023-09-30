Ho Wah Genting Berhad (KLSE:HWGB) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Ho Wah Genting Berhad (KLSE:HWGB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ho Wah Genting Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = RM1.6m ÷ (RM132m - RM45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Ho Wah Genting Berhad has an ROCE of 1.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 11%.

View our latest analysis for Ho Wah Genting Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Ho Wah Genting Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Ho Wah Genting Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Ho Wah Genting Berhad is employing 119% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Story continues

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 34%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

Our Take On Ho Wah Genting Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Ho Wah Genting Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 57% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Ho Wah Genting Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

While Ho Wah Genting Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.