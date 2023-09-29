Hoagies are coming. East Coast-based Wawa to open 60 stores across Indiana

Pennsylvania-based convenience store Wawa announced plans to open at least 60 stores across Indiana in the next eight to ten years at a community partnership event Thursday.

Wawa has already said that the first two Indiana locations will be in Hamilton County. The first Wawa store in Indiana will be located in Noblesville at the planned Midland Pointe housing and commercial development at State Road 32 and Hazell Dell Road. Last week, Wawa announced plans to build a second store in Westfield at the northeast corner of Spring Mill Road and State Road 32.

Wawa, an East Coast gas and convenience store chain, is known for its breakfast sandwiches, hoagies and coffee and wide array of snack and drink options. The company first announced plans to expand into Indiana in December.

Groundbreaking for the first Indiana stores is planned for mid-2024 with targeted openings for mid-2025, according to a news release from the company.

Wawa said it has over 16 sites under contract across 10 Indiana counties, including Marion, Hamilton, Johnson and Hendricks, which are currently undergoing the permitting and approval process, according to the news release. The expansion plan is as follows: 10 Indiana Wawa stores are projected to open in 2025, an additional 10 will open in 2026 and five will open each year after that.

"We can’t wait to begin putting shovels into the ground next year!" Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa, said in a news release. "As we get closer to our grand openings in 2025, we will be sharing even more details on our growth in Indiana and connecting with more customers, communities, partners and nonprofit organizations that together make this such an incredible region to be a part of!”

