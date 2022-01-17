U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5860
    +0.3860 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,267.20
    -757.97 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.65
    -10.08 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Hoarding by Government Continues While Expensive New Medications for Covid Are Unavailable, States the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
·2 min read

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) condemns the continued hoarding by the federal government of hydroxychloroquine, which it has kept in a stockpile while expensive new medications for Covid remain mostly unavailable.

The first 10 million doses of the new Pfizer medication Paxlovid ordered by the federal government will not be available until June. Only 250,000 courses of treatment will be accessible by the end of January, which is too little, too late.

Meanwhile, since early last year the federal government has hoarded more than 60 million doses of hydroxychloroquine donated by generous pharmaceutical companies trying to help stem the Covid-19 pandemic. Rather than release these to the public as intended by the donors, the federal government has wrongly withheld this medication, instead promoting vaccination as the only answer. AAPS unsuccessfully attempted to get government to release the stockpile in a lawsuit filed in June 2020.

“Why has the government been touting a medication that is mostly unavailable, while withholding from the public a medication that was donated for use against Covid?” asks Jane Orient, M.D., Executive Director of AAPS. “No one is helped by promoting an expensive new treatment that patients cannot obtain,” Dr. Orient added.

The State of New York received Paxlovid doses for treating only about 20,000 people. Its Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett observed that that is insufficient.

Merck’s pill for Covid, molnupiravir, will be accessible sooner but reportedly might cause birth defects, and thus is not first among the government’s recommendations. “Why is the government recommending a new medication that may be unsafe for many?” Dr. Orient asks. “Hydroxychloroquine, in contrast, was FDA approved for safety in 1955 and has been safely used by hundreds of millions of people.”

In addition, the government recently began to ration access to monoclonal antibodies. More than 2 years into the pandemic, hospitals report that they can treat many fewer patients with antibodies now compared with at the height of the pandemic last year.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto (everything for the patient).

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com


Recommended Stories

  • Will Demand for Rapid COVID-19 Tests Help Abbott Laboratories Beat the Market in 2022?

    In particular, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) makes BinaxNOW kits, which are the most popular rapid coronavirus antigen diagnostic test in the U.S. Are things different this time as a result of the omicron variant wave, or is Abbott on track to disappoint? Coronavirus rapid testing revenue has been all over the place, appearing to ebb and flow based on the public's perceptions about where the pandemic is headed.

  • Americans Can Get Free Rapid COVID Tests Sent Directly to Homes Starting Wednesday — Here's How

    Every home in the US will soon have access to four free rapid COVID-19 tests through a new, federally-run website

  • This Could Be Another Blockbuster Indication for AstraZeneca

    Recently, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) announced what could be very positive regulatory news for one of its rare disease drugs. The pharma stock informed shareholders that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the regulatory submission under priority review for Ultomiris to treat adults diagnosed with the rare condition called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). According to AstraZeneca, gMG is an autoimmune disease, which damages the connection point between the nerve cells and the muscles that they control.

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • Sanofi CEO Says Vaccine Incumbents Will Win the Coming Showdown

    When the pandemic settles down, CEO Paul Hudson says, "We’ll have the global machine that knows how to get it done.” “We either win with the vaccine we have or, we’ll win with mRNA,” he adds.

  • Covid booster side effects: Everything you need to know about third jab

    UK adults urged to get their third dose of a Covid vaccine as cases remain high

  • 2 Risky Growth Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Growth stocks, on balance, have fallen out of favor in recent months. Political gridlock in Washington, D.C., historically high inflation rates, and concerns about an interest rate increase have dampened investors' appetite for risk. Which unloved biotech stocks should risk-tolerant investors have on their radar right now?

  • Omicron's here. So, doc, how should I mask up? Here's what Cincinnati COVID-19 specialists say

    N95, KN95 or surgical mask? Area doctors say the best is one that fits snugly and is more than a single-layer cloth mask.

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • If You Notice This in Conversations, Get Checked for Dementia

    Dementia progressively affects memory and cognition, so it's not uncommon to notice changes in communication in those with the condition. Now, researchers are raising awareness about one particular change that dementia patients frequently display—and you may notice it during conversation. The team of experts from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), explain that when a person is developing dementia, they may become less able to detect one particular social cue in conversation. And

  • With Omicron Spreading Fast, Experts Say Americans Should Upgrade Their Face Masks

    Health officials are advising adults and children to wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status to stop the spread of Omicron. These expert-approved masks can best protect you against contagious COVID-19 variants.

  • At-home COVID-19 tests can be hard to find — but these FDA-authorized options are still in stock

    An infectious disease expert weighs in on when to use these tests at home.

  • Israel study: 4th vaccine shows limited results with omicron

    An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the omicron variant that is raging around the world. Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical workers — 154 who received a Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and 120 others who received Moderna's. All had previously been vaccinated three times with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. “Despite increased antibody levels, the fourth vaccine only offers a partial defense against the virus,” said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the hospital's infection disease unit.

  • The Best N95 Masks to Buy to Help Protect Against Omicron COVID-19, According to Experts

    We're sharing the best N95 masks to buy to better protect yourself against Omicron COVID-19 spread, plus tips from the Good Housekeeping Institute to spot fake counterfeit respirators first.

  • The TikTok trend of cooking chicken in cold medicine is dangerous, says doctors

    As several videos pop up on social media app TikTok featuring people cooking chicken breasts in liquid cold and cough medicine, doctors are advising people to avoid partaking in the trend, which could be extremely dangerous.

  • Body temperature may not really gauge covid-19

    I went to get a coronavirus test after Thanksgiving, and the nurse took my temperature - 97.7 degrees Fahrenheit. This is not unusual for me, even though it was lower than what we think of as normal. Normal body temperature is one health-related number that most everybody knows - 98.6 degrees. It's even easier in Celsius - a flat 37 degrees.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Despite the exactitude of the widely accepted

  • Column: An inability to understand numbers may be why COVID continues to spread

    Guest columnist offers a basic test of one's numeric literacy to demonstrate how not understanding COVID statistics can be fatal.

  • If You Feel Stiffness Here, It May Be the First Sign of Parkinson's

    Right now, Parkinson's disease (PD) affects one million Americans and 10 million people around the world. A progressive motor disease, PD is known to cause a wide range of symptoms, including tremor, slowness of movement, falls, muscle cramps, and more. Among those symptoms is one that can greatly impact PD patients' mobility: muscle and joint stiffness. In particular, experts say that if you experience stiffness in this part of your body, it may be among your very first signs of Parkinson's dis

  • Man who had pig heart transplant was guilty of 1988 stabbing

    David Bennett once stabbed a man seven times leaving him paralysed, it has been revealed.

  • Denmark lifts COVID restrictions, opens many public venues

    Denmark lifted a number of coronavirus restrictions and allowed the reopening of certain venues Sunday despite the spread of the omicron variant in the country. The government is planning to relax coronavirus restrictions further in Denmark, a country of 5.8 million, on Jan. 31. The omicron variant is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, according to early studies.