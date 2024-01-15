Hobby Lobby announces opening plans for store in redeveloped Marshfield Mall

Construction progress on the future Hobby Lobby store is seen on Nov. 8 at the redeveloped Marshfield Mall. Five Below and Ross Dress for Less opened at the site earlier in 2023.

MARSHFIELD – The wait is almost over. A representative for Hobby Lobby told the Marshfield News-Herald Friday the new store in the redeveloped Marshfield Mall is expected to open in mid-February.

An exact opening date is not yet available.

The representative said the company is looking forward to being part of the Marshfield community.

Hobby Lobby is an arts and crafts retail store that offers a variety of home decor, floral items, art supplies, yarn, fabric, jewelry making supplies and more. The company opened its first store in Oklahoma City in 1970 and has grown to operate in 48 states, including 25 stores in Wisconsin, according to its website.

The company first confirmed to the News-Herald in February 2023 that it would be moving into the former Marshfield Mall and said they anticipated opening in early 2024.

“We offer a wide and ever-changing variety of craft and home decor products including many exclusive Hobby Lobby brands,” said Kelly Black, assistant vice president of advertising. “First-time shoppers will be pleasantly surprised at the store size and the exceptional service provided by our trained associates.”

This will be the third retailer to open at the former mall site since redevelopment plans were announced in 2022. Five Below opened in July in the former Younkers space. Ross Dress for Less opened next door in October.

Anchor stores Ashley Furniture, Kohl's and Harbor Freight remain open. World Buffet reopened April 1 in its new location across from Ashley Furniture.

