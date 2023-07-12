Hobby Lobby in Greece sets grand opening: What to know
The Rochester area’s fourth Hobby Lobby location will soon open its doors.
The store at 1960 West Ridge Road in Ridgecrest Commons Plaza, Greece, will hold a grand opening at 8:45 a.m. Monday, July 17, Greece Supervisor Bill Reilich announced Wednesday.
Greece Hobby Lobby hours
Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed on Sunday.
The store, plans for which were revealed a year and a half ago, is in a space formerly occupied by an Ashley HomeStore that closed in 2021.
Hobby Lobby added 12,000 square feet to the building for a total of around 70,000 square feet.
Founded in 1972, the Oklahoma City-based chain specializes in arts and crafts supplies and décor and stocks more than 70,000 items.
Other Rochester-area Hobby Lobby locations
Its first store in New York state opened in 2008 at 900 Holt Road, Webster. Two other area locations followed — in 2020 at 811 Jefferson Road, Henrietta, and in 2021 at 10 Cobblestone Court, Victor.
Hobby Lobby has nearly 1,000 stores in 48 states, and its revenues for 2022 totaled $7.7 billion for 2022, according to Forbes.
Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Hobby Lobby in Greece NY sets grand opening: What to know