Hobby Lobby joining fold at the Lewiston Center Mall

Apr. 26—Hobby Lobby has plans to open at the Lewiston Center Mall at an unspecified date, according to an update from the manager of the shopping complex.

"The popular craft and home goods retailer will be occupying the expansive 40,000 square foot space formerly held by J.C. Penney, marking a significant milestone in the Lewiston Center revitalization efforts," according to a news release from the mall issued Thursday.

The renovation will start late this fall for the store. Hobby Lobby is primarily an arts and crafts retailer, but also carries picture frames, jewelry-making materials, fabrics, wedding supplies, cards, party ware, baskets, wearable art, home decor and holiday merchandise, according to its website.

"The spacious layout of the former J.C. Penney space will provide ample room for Hobby Lobby to showcase its extensive selection of arts, crafts, home decor and seasonal merchandise," according to the news release.

The addition of Hobby Lobby aligns with the vision of the mall's management for its future, said Billy Jeffrey Scharnhorst, the mall's manager, in the news release.

"This expansion not only enhances our retail offerings, but also reinforces our commitment to providing a vibrant destination for shoppers near and far," said Scharnhorst, who owns Lewiston's General Nutrition Center (GNC) at the mall as well as the GNCs in Moscow and Pullman.

The Hobby Lobby in Lewiston will be part of a national chain, which, according to its website, is the largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer in the world with more than 1,000 stores and 46,000 employees in 48 states.

The stores are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

Hobby Lobby's core values include "honoring the Lord in all we do by operating in a manner consistent with Biblical principles," according to its website.

The business serves its employees and their families by creating a workplace and "company policies that build character, strengthen individuals and nurture families," according to its website.

The store was founded in 1970 by David and Barbara Green. They took out a $600 loan to make miniature picture frames at their home and two years later opened a 300-square-foot store in Oklahoma City, according to Hobby Lobby's website.

Hobby Lobby will be the second national chain to locate at the Lewiston Center Mall since it sold at auction for $4 million last year.

The new owner is Lewiston Center Equities, a company that lists its address as being in Jackson, N.J., according to an annual report filed with the Idaho Secretary of State's office.

A 24,000-square-foot Planet Fitness debuted last month at the mall, filling a little more than half the space that once housed Macy's.

"The Lewiston Center (Mall) has embarked on a mission to rejuvenate its offerings and bring new vitality to the local community," according to Thursday's news release.

Hobby Lobby didn't immediately return a Tribune request for comment Thursday.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.