Hochschild Mining Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$735.6m (down 9.3% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: US$2.96m (down 96% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 0.4% (down from 9.5% in FY 2021).

  • EPS: US$0.01 (down from US$0.15 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Hochschild Mining Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 78%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 1.2% decline forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Hochschild Mining is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

