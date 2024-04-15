Hochul announces budget outline as lawmakers continue to hash out details

FILE - The New York Capitol is seen, Dec. 14, 2020, in Albany, N.Y. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, on Monday, April 15, 2024, announced the framework of a $237 billion budget that includes broad plans to to drive new housing construction, address the influx of migrants and crack down on illegal marijuana shops. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)·Associated Press Finance· (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MAYSOON KHAN and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
2 min read
1

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the framework of a $237 billion budget that includes broad plans to drive new housing construction, address the influx of migrants and crack down on illegal marijuana shops.

Hochul, a Democrat, described the announcement as the “parameters of a conceptual agreement" on the budget, which is about two weeks late, that was struck with leaders of the state Senate and Assembly after a series of backroom negotiations.

“You can’t get to the legislature for consideration unless we have agreement on the package to go forth," Hochul told reporters at the Capitol, adding, "It takes a little time to get to the final resolution but I've explained what I feel there's agreement on."

Still, the governor's announcement appeared to have caught lawmakers off guard, with officials still in the process of holding meetings and working out the specifics of the spending plan.

“I think it was a surprise for all of us in the Senate,” said state Sen. Liz Krueger, a high-ranking Democrat.

The Senate and Assembly, both controlled by Democrats, would need to approve the budget before it could become law.

The housing deal outlined by Hochul would include a new tax break for developers to incentivize building and a set of tenant protections to make it harder to raise rents and evict people in certain cases, though specifics were not detailed. It also includes plans to use commercial properties and state lands for residential housing.

The sweeping housing agreement had become a sticking point in negotiations, with top officials moving to craft a deal that leads to more new, affordable homes while protecting tenants and luring developers to build.

The spending plan would also set aside $2.4 billion for the state to address numerous migrants who have overwhelmed New York City’s homeless shelters, following a proposal from Hochul to provide short-term shelter services, legal assistance and more.

And Hochul said there was an agreement on a new strategy to combat unlicensed marijuana storefronts, which have become ubiquitous in the city following the state's legalization of recreational weed sales, through a proposal to make it easier for local authorities to close the black market shops.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Regeneron to defend against DOJ complaint on drug-price manipulation

    "Reimbursing credit card service fees to distributors is not a price concession and does not affect EYLEA's price," Regeneron said in a statement, adding that it considered the complaint to be "meritless". The DOJ last week, in a complaint filed in federal court in Boston, alleged the drugmaker failed for years to report how it paid hundreds of millions of dollars to subsidize Eylea purchases by reimbursing drug distributors for credit-card processing fees.

  • Nearly 1 in 4 of Those Removed From Medicaid Now Uninsured

    Millions of Americans have been removed from state-level Medicaid programs over the last year, following the official end of the Covid-19 pandemic and the return to pre-pandemic rules governing access to the system. According to the “unwinding tracker” maintained by KFF, a nonpartisan health policy research group, about 20.1 million people have been removed from Medicaid coverage as of April 11, 2024, with the majority of removals occurring for procedural reasons such as failure to submit requir

  • Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy On This Dip?

    Investors panicked following disappointing 2024 guidance. They're not seeing the bigger picture.

  • Salesforce, Amazon, Meta, AMD, and Other Tech Stocks in Focus Today

    Tech stocks are in rebound mode Monday on investor relief that the conflict between Iran and Israel has not yet escalated further.

  • Not-So-Happy Meal: $20 Wages Has Burger Joints In This State All Heated

    California fast-food employees started earning a minimum of $20 an hour in April. Thanks to a new law, which went into effect earlier this month, California chain restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide have to pay their employees more. For smaller restaurants, the minimum wage continues to be the statewide bottom of $16 an hour. The largest publicly-traded fast-food companies include McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD); Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX); Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), which owns Tac

  • Intel Has Slumped This Year. Why One Analyst Sees a Rebound Ahead.

    It’s been a terrible year for Intel shareholders, with the stock down more than 27% on concerns about how long it will take for the company to turn profitable in its still-nascent semiconductor foundry business. Citi analyst Christopher Danely expects better performance from the stock in the near-term. Danely noted that new data show that notebook computer shipments spiked 44% in March from February, a factor that he thinks provides potential upside to consensus estimates.

  • Bond Yields Surge To 6-Month Highs As Likelihood Of No-Landing Scenario Increases: UBS Warns Of Potential Fed Rate Hikes To 6.5%

    U.S. Treasury yields have reached their highest levels since mid-November 2023, driven by a mix of economic resilience, persistent fiscal spending and resuming inflationary pressures. These factors are steering the market’s expectations away from earlier predictions of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts, significantly impacting the cost of issuing U.S. government debt. Treasury Bond ETFs Fall To Mid-November 2023 Lows On Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 4.61%, a peak not observ

  • Oil Rises as Israel’s Vow to Respond to Iranian Attack Adds Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained as Israel’s vow to respond to an unprecedented attack by Iran added to geopolitical risks in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIWest Texas Intermediate rose

  • NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station

    NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station. The cylindrical object that tore through the home in Naples on March 8 was subsequently taken to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral for analysis. The space agency said it was a metal support used to mount old batteries on a cargo pallet for disposal.

  • Trump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally Fizzles

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s social media startup tumbled on Monday, extending a two-week slump, after the company took a first step toward allowing the former president and other insiders to capitalize on their stakes.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseBeyond the Ivies: Surpr