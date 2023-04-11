Hock Lian Seng Holdings (SGX:J2T) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after we looked into Hock Lian Seng Holdings (SGX:J2T), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hock Lian Seng Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = S$4.9m ÷ (S$345m - S$107m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Hock Lian Seng Holdings has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 3.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hock Lian Seng Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Hock Lian Seng Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Hock Lian Seng Holdings. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 9.0% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Hock Lian Seng Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 31% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

