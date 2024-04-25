Hock Lian Seng Holdings (SGX:J2T) Is Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.015

Hock Lian Seng Holdings Limited (SGX:J2T) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 17th of May to SGD0.015, which will be 50% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of SGD0.01. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 5.1%.

Hock Lian Seng Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, Hock Lian Seng Holdings' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 13.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.018 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.015. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.8% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Hock Lian Seng Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hock Lian Seng Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

