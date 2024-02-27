Hock Lian Seng Holdings (SGX:J2T) Is Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.015

Hock Lian Seng Holdings Limited (SGX:J2T) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 17th of May to SGD0.015. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 5.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Hock Lian Seng Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Hock Lian Seng Holdings was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 13.6% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was SGD0.018, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.015. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.8% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Hock Lian Seng Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Hock Lian Seng Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Hock Lian Seng Holdings' payments are rock solid. While Hock Lian Seng Holdings is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hock Lian Seng Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Hock Lian Seng Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

