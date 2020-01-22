Hockey Heats Up as Silver Airways Becomes Official Airline of Orlando Solar Bears

10 Percent Discount* on Flights Available at SilverAirways.com for all Solar Bears Fans

Hockey is heating up as Silver Airways kicks off the new year as the official airline of the ECHL hockey league’s Orlando Solar Bears, affiliate of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005542/en/

Major Central Florida economic driver Silver Airways partners with Orlando Solar Bears - Silver Airways Senior Manager of Alliances and Business Development Katie Loughlin with Orlando Solar Bears Official Mascot Shades (Photo: Business Wire)

Orlando is an important hub for Silver’s airline operations within the Southeastern United States and to the Bahamas, and home to hundreds of Silver Airways’ pilots, flight attendants and airport operations team members, as well as the airline’s maintenance headquarters that performs millions of dollars in heavy maintenance.

"As a major employer in Central Florida and an important transportation provider for the region, we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the Orlando Solar Bears and are excited to help fans get to and from Orlando with Silver Airways superior safe, reliable and customer friendly service," said Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum. "When you combine America’s leading independent regional airline and North America’s premier ECHL hockey team, it’s a win-win for fans and travelers!"

"We’re pleased to welcome Silver Airways as the Official Airline Partner of the Solar Bears," team president Chris Heller said. "We encourage all of our fans to make Silver Airways their air travel solution when traveling through the Sunshine State."

As part of the partnership, Silver Airways will be giving away round-trip tickets to the many amazing destinations it serves throughout Florida, Alabama, the Bahamas and the Caribbean during Solar Bears home games throughout the season. In addition, Silver is making it easy for hockey fans to get to Central Florida for Solar Bears games with a 10 percent discount* for Solar Bears fans on all Silver Airways flights through August 31, 2020. Simply go to SilverAirways.com and enter promotion code "SOLBEARS" for the discount applicable on flights booked by August 15, 2020.

Silver Airways prides itself on supporting and giving back to the communities it serves. In addition to the Solar Bears, Silver is also the official airline of Minor League Baseball teams Daytona Tortugas and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

About Silver Airways

Silver Airways, America’s leading independent regional airline, operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida and the Bahamas from its hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, and also flies seasonally between Boston and Bar Harbor, Maine. Silver’s Caribbean network connects Puerto Rico with the U.S. Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Antigua, Dominica and the Dominican Republic. Silver is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue, American, Delta, Avianca and Copa Airlines, and has interline agreements with Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Azul, Bahamasair, Emirates and Hahn Air. Members of United’s MileagePlus® and JetBlue’s loyalty programs can also earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver’s network. Silver is the official airline of the Minor League Baseball teams Daytona Tortugas and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, and the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears hockey team. Silver is honored to be the North American launch customer for the all new, redesigned ATR-600 series aircraft offering best-in-class quiet cabins, premium leather seats with more legroom, and spacious overhead bins that accommodate full-size, carry-on roller bags. Silver’s fleet is currently composed of ATR 42-600s, ATR 72-600s and Saab 340s. Silver is owned by affiliates of Philadelphia-based investment firm Versa Capital Management, LLC. To learn more about Silver’s refined passenger experience, visit www.silverairways.com/destinations/atr42.

Story continues